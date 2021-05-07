Why Did Iconic '90s Girl Group Xscape Break Up? The Details Are in the Music

One of the most popular girl groups of the 1990s was called Xscape. The group dominated charts with tracks such as "Just Kickin' It" and "Understanding." Xscape has been formally broken up since 1998 but reunited in 2017 and eventually re-branded to XSCAP3 in 2018.

With their May 8 Verzuz battle against girl group SWV, fans want to know why Xscape broke up in the first place. Read on to find out everything we know!