The Truth Behind Why LeToya Luckett Was Fired From Destiny's Child "There was nothing at the time that I could do about it," LeToya said about her Destiny's Child exit. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 15 2024, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

In the early '90s, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett were in an R&B group called Girl's Tyme. After losing on Star Search, they formed Destiny's Child and released the hit single "No, No, No," followed by the successful album "The Writing's on the Wall."

Destiny's Child was quickly on their way to global success. But in 1999, the group disbanded when LeToya and LaTavia decided to exit stage left. Since their fallout, the original group members have made amends — though many are wondering why LeToya ever left Destiny's Child. Here's the tea behind one of the saddest girl group breakps in R&B history.

Why did LeToya Luckett leave Destiny's Child?

If you were around in 1999 (or at least heard about the era through a YouTube doc), you likely remember hearing about Destiny's Child's breakup. The split was never announced, but the world soon discovered what happened when LeToya and LaTavia were missing from DC's "Say My Name" music video. Instead, they were replaced in the music video by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin.

Destiny's Child continued on with the new additions and eventually became a trio with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle. As to what led to the offhand exit from LeToya — it reportedly had everything to do with business.

According to The US Sun, LeToya and LaTavia no longer wanted Destiny's Child's manager — and Beyonce's father — Mathew Knowles to manage their careers. They reportedly asked for a separate manager, which ultimately led to them being fired.

LeToya and LaTavia didn't speak to Kelly and Beyonce for years after being fired. During a 2018 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, she shared that leaving the group was especially hurtful because she knew the bond DC had was over. "There was nothing at the time that I could do about it,” LeToya said. "Did it hurt? Absolutely. Because we were friends. I went to school with these girls.”

Is LeToya friends with her former Destiny's Child members now?

After leaving Destiny's Child behind, LeToya explored other opportunities. She released several solo albums, including her debut project, "LeToya" in 2006. LeToya also spoke highly of her former bandmates and supported Beyonce after her On The Run 2 Concert in 2018.

In Summer 2023, LeToya and the rest of Destiny's Child — sans Farrah, who was fired from the group in 2000 — reunited during Beyonce's Houston, Texas stop of her Renaissance tour. The ladies gathered together for the first time in years for an epic candid photo.

While discussing the night with People, LeToya said she was "blessed" that Beyonce "created a wonderful space for us to all come together" to prove that there were no more "Bug A Boos" in their grown and sexy friend group.

“[The] love in the room was everything that I wanted it to be, thought it could be,” the Line Sisters actor said. “It was what I wanted and always dreamed of. And I'm blessed to have even had that opportunity because there's some people that'll never get that.” “Everybody's just going on to do amazing things,” LeToya continued. “To also see everybody as moms and wives, we've grown up. We're adults out here, it's full-blown adulting going on.”