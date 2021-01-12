The Reason Behind LeToya Luckett's Divorce Might Have to Do With Infidelity

The Reason Behind LeToya Luckett's Divorce Might Have to Do With InfidelityBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
When singer / songwriter and former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett announced to the world that she and her husband of just three years, Tommicus Walker, were getting divorced, the internet rang loud with rumors of infidelity. In many instances of celebrity splits, cheating ends up being the primary cause and, as to be expected, people have assumed that it's what led to her own separation from her second husband.
The divorce announcement came just months after LeToya and Tommicus welcomed their second child, a baby boy. While neither have come out to claim the other had cheated during their short marriage, there is tons of speculation that cheating played a role at some point in their relationship. And if that's the case, then things could get messy.
Did LeToya Luckett's husband cheat?
LeToya announced the divorce on Instagram on Jan. 11, 2021 with a lengthy post letting her fans and followers know that it was a mutual decision and one that she and Tommicus had decided was best for their family.
"It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she wrote. LeToya also expressed their need for privacy during the period following their public divorce.
She didn't mention infidelity on her husband's part, but that hasn't stopped many from guessing it was what led them to where they are now. However, just before the divorce announcement, a gossip Instagram account shared a screenshot of a conversation with someone who claimed they saw Tommicus out with another woman and children, which led to rumors that he not only cheated, but had a secret family apart from LeToya and their kids.
So far, neither LeToya or Tommicus have come out to add any truth to the cheating rumors, so it's all merely speculation. If more details of their marriage and subsequent divorce proceedings are revealed, however, and if infidelity is brought up in an official capacity, it will come as little surprise to many.
LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker share two kids.
At the time of their divorce announcement, LeToya and Tommicus were married for a little more than three years and they have two children together. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Gianna, and a 4-month-old son, Tysun. Tommicus also has a daughter from a previous relationship. Although LeToya was married once before Tommicus, she and her ex don't have children together.
When LeToya was pregnant with their youngest, a woman came forward to claim that she and Tommicus had slept together, but he never publicly admitted to cheating on LeToya or having an all-out affair with this woman or anyone else. It does add fuel to the rumors of cheating amid the divorce announcement, though.
Who is LeToya Luckett's first husband?
LeToya was married to her first husband, Rob Hill, for just two months months in 2016 and not long after they split, she was engaged to Tommicus. Rob is a relationship advice public speaker and motivator (the irony is not lost here). Their split appears to have been amicable and since they divorced, LeToya had moved on.
Now, however, she faces the rumors of her soon-to-be sex-husband cheating on her, however unfounded they may or may not be. In the meantime, LeToya will likely embrace a little privacy out of the spotlight that her short marriage to Tommicus saw for most of their relationship on and off T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.