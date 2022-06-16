Inside LeToya Luckett's Relationship History — Who Has She Been Married to?

"I am not married, no. I am divorced," LeToya said on an Instagram Live in July 2021, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "And I'm okay. We're okay. Everybody is okay." In an Instagram post cited by ESSENCE.com, LeToya briefly talked about the complications she and Tommicus have had to face while co-parenting the kids, such as putting their marriage-related problems to rest.

New episodes of Leave It to LeToya drop Tuesdays at 1 p.m. EST on Kin.