Why Did Dorry and Brogy Go to Egghead Island in 'One Piece'? They're "on Luffy's Side"

The Egghead Island arc on One Piece has been a doozy, to say the least. With many near-misses, jaw-dropping moments, and unusual alliances, it has been one of the most action-packed arcs in the series to date. Fans of the manga already know what happens in the arc, but if you're an animation-only watcher, be warned that there are some SPOILERS ahead for Chapter 1106, "On Your Side."

As the Straw Hat Pirates face challenges, two of their biggest (literally) allies arrive: Dorry and Brogy. So why does the duo appear on Egghead Island just in time to help the Straw Hat Pirates? Here's what we know.

Why did Dorry and Brogy go to Egghead Island on 'One Piece'?

It wasn't long ago that Luffy was starving and seemed on the edge of defeat when a surprising source of help brought him back from the brink: Kizaru. And just when all seemed lost, again, another surprising source of help arrived to save the day: Dorry and Brogy.

The massive Viking-like duo is beloved by the fandom, but to say their arrival was unexpected is a bit of an understatement. They splashed into the Egghead Islands' waters aboard their massive ship and turned up just in time to lend a hand. But why did they join the arc and appear on Egghead? With Luffy tapping into Gear 5, allies all over the island are beginning to stir, and he's summoning the attention of allies elsewhere in the world, including Dorry and Brogy.

Although Luffy isn't exactly Nika reincarnated, he has tapped enough of Nika's power that Dorry and Brogy believe it's their responsibility to whisk the Straw Hat captain away from danger, according to Game Rant. That's part of their motive for saving the crew. So they're there to save the day, and Luffy's awakening of the Gear 5 power is likely what alerted them to his peril.

What do we know about Dorry and Brogy, outside of their allyship with the Straw Hat Pirates?

However, knowing what partly motivated the giant warriors doesn't explain who they are or why they're so involved with the One Piece protagonists. So, what exactly do we know about the charismatic fighters?

According to Dorry and Brogy's respective One Piece fandom wikis, they're both giants from the island of Elbaph, and they run the Giant Warrior Pirates together. They're best friends and were themselves rescued by the Straw Hat Pirates in the past, which explains the other part of their motive for whisking the Straw Hat Pirates away from Egghead.

Dorry is the taller of the pair, and in the manga, he has a long white beard, while in the animated series, he has a long black beard. Brogy, on the other hand, has a short, blonde beard. The duo may be best friends, but they're also in a century-long duel, which only makes sense if you know the two charismatic giants.