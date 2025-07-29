Kizaru Stepped in to Give a Withering Luffy Food in Egghead Island — But Why? "At first they put him lying down and then show him sitting and lying down, giving an indication that he moved to give him food." By Ivy Griffith Published July 29 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Toei Animation

With the Egghead Island arc of One Piece, fans got to see something they didn't necessarily expect: Luffy using his strongest powers with Gear 5. The entire arc was brilliant from start to finish, bringing in complex characters and moments.

And a few mysteries. Such as why Kizaru brought food to Luffy as he lay gasping for help, especially considering Kizaru was one of the two main antagonists of the One Piece arc. It was an odd moment of charity and empathy. So why did Kizaru bring the food to Luffy? It all comes down to Kizaru's belief structure. Here's what we know about the unusual decision.

Why did Kizaru give Luffy food?

One of the first battles of Egghead Island saw Luffy facing off against Lucci. As one might expect, Luffy made short work of Lucci after he brought out Gear 5. Enter: Admiral Kizaru (Borsalino), who was undeniably a more worthy opponent for Luffy and his leveled-up power.

It's fair to say that Luffy may have underestimated Kizaru from the start. He only brought out Gear 4 at the beginning of his battle with the Admiral, but quickly changed to 5 when it became apparent that he was going to get his rear end handed to him, especially because Luffy was already injured when Kizaru laid into him. The battle was a fierce one, and although Luffy technically knocked Kizaru down first, he himself went down at the end of the battle, leaving them both weakened.

But as a weakened and gasping Luffy cried out for food, Kizaru delivered in an odd moment of compassion, restoring the Straw Hat fighter to health. Why? As we know, Kizaru believes in Unclear Justice, and his gesture towards Luffy was in alignment with this belief (via Game Rant).

Fans have some theories about Kizaru, but no one can seem to agree.

However, not all fans are convinced that it was Kizaru, even though Oda later confirmed it. The speculation online ran rampant as people took to TikTok and social media comment sections to debate who they thought helped Luffy and/or why Kizaru might have done it.

One fan reinforced the imagery used in One Piece to show that it had been Kizaru, noting that he shifted positions significantly; "It is great that at first they put him lying down and then show him sitting and lying down, giving an indication that he moved to give him food." And of course, as another fan pointed out, Kizaru has the "speed of light" attack, which means that he was able to harness it to grab food and deliver it to Luffy before anyone was any the wiser.

However, another fan hearkened to the source manga for an explanation as to why Kizaru did it, writing, "Kizaru fed Luffy 'cause he wants Vegapunk and Bonney to escape because he hates this mission and is mad at [Admiral] Akainu."