BloodHound Q50 Rumored to Be in Danger After Potential Violent Shootout The popular rapper is behind hits such as "Splash Bros" and "Don't Blink or Stare." Fans are concerned about his status.

Popular rapper BloodHound Q50 has more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube. Thanks to his creativity and passion-infused tracks, the young artist gained plenty of popularity on the internet. BloodHound's quest for success allowed him to work with different media companies in order to produce videos, giving an extra edge to his song's messages. Unfortunately, a new development potentially changed everything for the artist and the thousands of people who follow him.

A rumor from the internet suggested that BloodHound Q50 had been shot alongside others;'p in the city of St. Louis, MO. A post on Reddit in the Chiraqology subreddit stated that the rapper from Chicago was in the vehicle that was attacked by unidentified armed subjects. Was BloodHound Q50 shot? Here's what we know about the violent accident that took place in The Gateway City.

Did BloodHound Q50 get shot?

After the shooting in St. Louis, MO, took place, there wasn't any official confirmation pointing towards BloodHound Q50 being present in the area. No official outlets confirmed whether the rapper had been hurt or not, leaving fans to engage with online speculation in order to find out if their favorite artist was okay. Authorities from the Missouri Department of Public Safety also didn't disclose if BloodHound Q50 was involved in the aftermath of the shooting.

Hindustan Times indicated that four individuals were left in critical condition after the shooting. Fans were worried to find out if BloodHound Q50 was one of these people or not, considering that the artist didn't post anything on his social media platforms in the aftermath of the incident. If BloodHound Q50 had posted something on social media, fans could have interpreted it as the rapper being safe after the alleged attempt against his life.

BloodHound Q50's music output evolved over the years.

After his first songs became hits on YouTube, BloodHound Q50 continued to use his talent in new hits that changed the way in which the rapper designed his videos. Themes such as "King Draco" and "Long Live Scoom" already included the aesthetic the artist was looking for during the latest half of his trajectory. While BloodHound Q50's music does speak about violence and power, the rapper's music videos often show him in comfortable environments.

BloodHound Q50 has also produced many collaborations over the course of his career. Bloodhound Lil Jeff, Screwly G, and Hood Tali have been some of the people who have worked with the rapper when it comes to the creation of new music. If BloodHound Q50 had really been involved in a violent accident, perhaps one of these artists would have already posted an update for fans.