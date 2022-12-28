Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know

"[Partner Tristan MacManus] helped [by] wearing me out," Gladys told People about her 60-pound weight loss at the time. Meanwhile, it seemed that at 67 years of age, she wasn’t focused on growing older, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think about it. I don’t think in terms of age, per se. We sort of categorize ourselves. It’s what we feel in our hearts and our spirits and our minds that makes the difference.”