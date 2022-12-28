The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors Will Feature Some Huge Celebrities

The event is a "tribute to our nation’s preeminent artists with performances by the great stars of today who have followed in their footsteps." Each year, performers who were inspired by the honorees are selected to grace the stage at the Kennedy Center Honors. The catch? Nobody in the crowd or watching at home knows who's performing until it happens.

To check out what's in store for this year's honorees, be sure to tune into the event on Dec. 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount Plus.