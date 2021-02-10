Amy Grant Had Surgery to Correct a Congenital Heart Condition

Amy Grant Had Surgery to Correct a Congenital Heart ConditionBy Amber Garrett
Feb. 10 2021, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Gospel singer Amy Grant has been flying about under the radar for the past several years, and it appears health issues may have been a big reason for her hiatus from recording new music. Amy, who is married to country star Vince Gill, posted an update to Instagram revealing a new, life-saving scar on her chest. What happened to Amy?
What happened to Amy Grant? The singer had surgery to correct a heart defect.
The 59-year-old "Every Heartbeat" singer had a condition known as partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). This birth defect occurs when the veins that supply blood to the heart enter the right atrium instead of the left atrium. This means that oxygen-rich blood is returned to the heart, which can cause it to dilate.
This can cause arrhythmia and pulmonary hypertension, according to UWHealth. Though many people with PAPVR experience no symptoms, it can cause shortness of breath and poor oxygenation of the blood circulating throughout the body.
While Amy has had the condition since birth, it seems it recently became a problem and she had "an unanticipated open heart surgery" to correct the defect. Thankfully, it sounds as though Amy has made a recovery she considers "miraculous."
The singer credits the prayers she felt from her supporters helping her recuperate. "And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through. Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it. My recovery has honestly felt miraculous."
Amy first made the public aware of her heart condition in February of 2020, which is Heart Health Awareness Month. While at the time she reported that she was completely asymptomatic, it appears either that changed, or she suffered another complication that required surgical intervention.
One year after her initial announcement, Amy gave a fans an update on her condition.
While the surgery took Amy out of commission for a bit, the singer revealed on Good Morning America that she feels "fantastic."
"I just have this feeling like this is going to be the best year yet. I love it," she said on the show.
During the program, she sang "Every Heartbeat" to raise awareness for heart health, especially in women, encouraging them not to put their heath "on the back burner."
"I feel like I've been given a second chance," she said. "It feels like this crazy kaleidoscope that started 30 years ago that's just brought into focus the gift of gratitude, joy for the gift of each other, joy for music."
Amy and Vince recently celebrated 20 years of marriage.
It's been an eventful year for Amy Grant and Vince Gill. Well, let's face it, it has been eventful for us all. But on top of this heart surgery and the rehabilitation, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in March 2020. The two singers were both previously married.
Vince has one daughter, Jenny, with his first wife, Janis Oliver, to whom he was married from 1980 to 1997. Amy was married to fellow gospel artist Gary Chapman from 1982 to 1999, and had three children. Rounding out their blended family, Vince and Amy welcomed their only child together, Corrina Grant Gill, a year after they married. Vince recently performed for the first time with Corrina, 19, as she accompanied him on his new song, "When My Amy Prays."
The song is his tribute to how Amy helped him find his faith again. Given how swift her recovery has been from surgery, it's clear she has enough faith for two people.