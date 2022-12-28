George Clooney's Net Worth Is as Prolific as His Career

The once notorious bachelor — who is now wed to Amal, a human rights lawyer, with whom he shares two kids — shared his reaction to the huge number Diageo paid for Casamigos in an email to CNBC. “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes,” he said at the time. “This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”