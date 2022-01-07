Young Actor Daniel Ranieri Holds His Own With George Clooney in 'The Tender Bar'

When asked to describe his daily routine, Daniel tells The New York Times how he balances work as an actor with school and being a normal kid. "I’m in the fifth grade. I do homework on Sundays; usually it’s reading or math ... In science we’re learning about stars and constellations, which is interesting. Schoolwork is very different from learning lines. For the movie, each day we would shoot a different scene. They only gave me my lines for that day. Then I would memorize them."