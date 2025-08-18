Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Divorce Was Hit With a Cheating Nanny Scandal The nanny didn't do it. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 18 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's safe to say Ben Affleck has a type, and that type is women named Jennifer. Our grumpiest actor has had three highly publicized relationships, and they were all with ladies named Jennifer. In his defense, two of those relationships were with Jennifer Lopez. Actor Jennifer Garner of 13 Going on 30 fame was the meat to their bread in the sandwich of Ben's love life.

The second Bennifer first met in 2000 while shooting Pearl Harbor, but sparks didn't fly until they were both cast in Daredevil three years later. At the time, Ben was engaged to J-Lo while Jennifer Garner was married to actor Scot Foley. There must have been something in the air during all the pretend fighting in Daredevil because Bennifer Part 2 got married in 2005. One decade and three kids later, they called it quits. Why did Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck get divorced?



Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck did not get divorced because of the nanny.

When it comes to their divorce, Jennifer and Ben have been mostly quiet about the circumstances, presumably to protect their children. We may never know the real reason why, apart from possible clues like Ben entering rehab in 2018. Jennifer drove him there. After the pair separated in 2015, Jennifer gave an in-depth interview with Vanity Fair the following year. It was the first time she addressed the end of her marriage to Ben.

Jennifer and Ben announced their divorce the day after their 10th anniversary. One month later, gossip rags and tabloid magazines began running stories about Ben and the couple's nanny, 28-year-old Christine Ouzounian. To this day, Ben denies having an affair with Christine, who was hired after they were already separated.

It's easy to assume that perhaps this was a bit of a sham marriage between two Hollywood stars. Jennifer told Vanity Fair it was as real as any relationship. She also said that remaining married was a huge priority for her, but her efforts simply didn't work. Regarding what was known as nannygate, Jennifer said it was bad judgment because trying to explain her departure to the kids was tough. It's unclear if the bad judgment was referencing an actual affair or just the media frenzy.

Ben Affleck is divorced again while Jennifer Garner is dating.

After Ben finally married and divorced Jennifer Lopez, he appears to be living that single life for now. As for his other ex-wife named Jennifer, she is happily dating and has been for quite some time. According to People, once her divorce from Ben was finalized in 2018, she quietly began dating financial investor John Miller, who is the chairman of CaliGroup, a technology company that owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain and invests in various tech ventures.