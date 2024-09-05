Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Ben Affleck Admits His Relationships "Never End Well" in 1999 Interview "I've developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, 'Well of course I didn't call you.'" By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 5 2024, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite being one of the best-recognized actors in Hollywood, Ben Affleck is admittedly a bad boyfriend. He's had two failed marriages so far, with his most recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez ending this year as the couple filed for divorce on what would've been their second wedding anniversary. In an old interview, it seems that Ben has always been aware of his status as a poor partner, given his confessions.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck has been exposed as a bad boyfriend in an old interview.

In an interview with Playboy from 1999, Ben was open about the fact that he doesn't consider himself a particularly good partner. The interviewer asked him if he thought his previous girlfriends were upset wit him, and when prompted to answer why, he was honest, confessing that their feelings were "probably justifiably so."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"If I were the next guy to go out with them I'm sure I would be nodding in agreement about what an a--hole their ex-boyfriend was," he confessed. "It's not like I was a womanizer or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever. It's just that these relationships never end well." Despite knowing his relationships "never end well," he's also honest about the reasoning -- making it clear he knows he's at fault for this.

"I think what happens is, I end up wanting to be out of the relationship. During the course of a relationship, if you get dissatisfied and unhappy and don't say something, if you don't deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there," Ben said. "So instead of saying, 'Look, don't do that, please don't act this way,' I go along with it until I just don't want to be in the relationship at all."

Article continues below advertisement

From there, Ben admits to becoming the problem, creating instances that make the woman want to stop being with him so it's easier to end the relationship. "Then I create some incident or do something or just don't call," he continued. "And then she's p--sed. And I can't necessarily blame her at that point since I've developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, 'Well of course I didn't call you. If you weren't such a nagging, shrewish harpy I'd call you.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have filed for divorce.

Though he then hoped it was "something I'm growing out of," it seems that yet another relationship hasn't worked out for Ben. In August, Jennifer and Ben filed for divorce after being married for two years. Though neither has spoken publicly about their decision to split, there have been plenty of juicy rumors attempting to explain their separation.