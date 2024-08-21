Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck and Apparently There’s No Prenup She filed on the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 20 2024, 9:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Jennifer Lopez has purportedly filed for divorce on the anniversary of the second wedding ceremony she had with Ben Affleck. TMZ reports that JLo and Ben didn't have a prenuptial agreement set in place for their marriage.

Furthermore, the outlet claims that there has been no settlement achieved between the couple. It isn't for lack of trying, either. The couple has been apparently trying to work it out between themselves for months. However, their disputes grew so bitter that the two aren't even speaking to one another anymore.

Jennifer Lopez prompted the divorce filing from Ben Affleck herself, it appears.

Los Angeles Superior Court records indicate that the divorce filing wasn't submitted by an attorney, but rather pro per, which means that Jennifer filed by herself at the Stanley Mosk courthouse. The docket also contains some other interesting bits of information, like the fact that Jennifer legally changed her name when she and Ben married on August 20, 2022.

Source: Getty

The "petitioner" according to the docket was Jennifer Lynn Affleck with the respondent labeled Benjamin Geza Affleck. It was officially filed on August 20, 2024. However, Jennifer officially listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

According to The NY Post, Jennifer "waived the right to spousal support and asked the judge to deny Affleck support" as well. Affleck wasn't seen with Lopez while she was celebrating her 55th birthday, a Bridgerton-themed affair.

Source: LA Courts

Rumors that the two have been headed towards splitsville have circulated for quite some time now. It didn't help matters either when Jennifer was spotted at a Bruno Mars concert dancing it up. Ben wasn't there either.

Jennifer Lopez at Bruno Mars’ concert in Los Angeles tonight. pic.twitter.com/USWKzcWmbv — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 16, 2024 Source: X | @BenniferUpdates

If there indeed isn't a prenuptial agreement, then the respective projects that they've worked during the time they were married could be subject to adjudication. JLo worked on The Mother, Atlas, This is Me...Now, Shotgun Wedding, and produced episodes of Good Trouble during that time.