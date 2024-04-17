Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Fans Allege Kyle Marisa Roth Died Because of Jennifer Lopez in Wild New Theory Kyle claimed that "JLo's narcissism single-handedly" crushed her small business, and she was even unable to download or save content. By Melissa Willets Apr. 17 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/Getty Images

Fans were shocked by the news that popular celebrity gossip creator Kyle Marisa Roth, known for her catchphrase, "You want more? I'll give you more," had died on April 15, 2024. While her cause of death is still unknown, fans are taking to social media to share a theory that Jennifer Lopez had something to do with her passing.

Indeed, Kyle often shared gossip items about JLo, and even addressed that at one point, her income was directly impacted by the singer shutting down her content. Here's what the theory, being spread online, is all about.

What does Jennifer Lopez have to do with Kyle Marisa Roth's death?

TikTok is buzzing about how just a few weeks before Kyle died at the age of 36, she told Forbes that her account on social media was banned due to strikes against any content containing footage from Jennifer's film about growing up in the Bronx, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

As a result, Kyle claimed that "JLo's narcissism single-handedly" crushed her small business, and she was even unable to download or save content that had amassed billions of views and over 50 million likes.

Although she did create a new account, Kyle claims in the article to have lost thousands of followers, and said, "JLo has cost me more than four figures of income just for March 2024." According to Kyle, the downturn in her income affected her ability to get necessary medical care. "If I die of colon cancer it's on her," Kyle commented on social media just a week before she died.

Fans allege Jennifer Lopez affected Kyle Marisa Roth's mental health.

We don't know what necessary medical care Kyle did not receive due to the loss of income over Jennifer's strikes on her content. But commenters on TikTok are alleging that the entire situation adversely impacted the late creator's mental health.

A statement her mother made after Kyle's passing seems to back this up: "My message as her mother is TikTok, the toxicity, the mean spiritedness of what Kyle has faced, what so many people have faced and try to deal with because of that toxic space. I just want people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit.”

One commenter on TikTok branded JLo as "petty and ridiculous" given how much money she has. Why would she care about negative items online? Meanwhile, this scandal implicating Jennifer in causing Kyle great stress comes on the heels of another controversy that involved bots purportedly spewing out positive comments about the singer.

Kyle actually covered the scandal on her TikTok, with her video receiving thousands of views and comments. Of course, she was far from the only person to talk about the alleged bots being used to boost JLo's image.