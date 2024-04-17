Home > News > Human Interest There's an OnlyFans Account With Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Name, but Is It Her? “I do not have an OnlyFans,” Gypsy Rose said. “Whatever is going around with OnlyFans, that’s not me. I would never do that.” By Joseph Allen Apr. 17 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has regularly made headlines. She's allegedly separated from her husband, and now, many want to know whether she's suddenly popped up on OnlyFans to earn some money.

While Gypsy Rose certainly has a lot of attention on her, it's hard to know what to believe about the life she's leading, in part because much of the information people have discovered about her hasn't come from her directly. Here's what we know about whether Gypsy Rose Blanchard has an OnlyFans account.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard really on OnlyFans?

Days after Gypsy Rose reportedly announced that she and her husband had broken up on her private Facebook page, an OnlyFans page claiming to be her showed up online. The Blast was the first to report the news and shared a screenshot of the page, which included Gypsy Rose's name and location, as well as a link to her e-book and a photo of her. The subscription apparently cost $50 a month.

There had been much speculation that the account was a scam, and a few days after the news of the account became public Gypsy Rose came out and confirmed that it wasn't her. “I do not have an OnlyFans,” she said. “Whatever is going around with OnlyFans, that’s not me. I would never do that.” Whoever is behind the account is likely just trying to earn some money based on Gypsy Rose's wide name recognition.

Can Gypsy Rose Blanchard get a job?

While the OnlyFans account may not have been her, many wondered what Gypsy Rose has been doing for money following her release from prison. Although it may have been slightly out of character for her to start an OnlyFans, it would have made sense from a financial perspective as a potential way to make a living.

Not gypsy rose getting a divorce and starting an onlyfans pic.twitter.com/bjjoqjiqQI — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) March 30, 2024

There's nothing legal preventing Gypsy Rose from getting a job. Recently released inmates are often required to find work as a condition of their parole, even though it can be difficult for ex-felons to find places that are willing to hire them. While it isn't clear whether Gypsy Rose currently has a job, she did say shortly after her release from prison that she had certain careers in mind.

“I like to do people's hair. I like to do makeup. I'm a total girly girl. So, you know, I might want to do something in retail kind of shop that I really like and enjoy. Also, I might get discounts which would be cool,” Gypsy Rose said during a press conference. Gypsy Rose also said, though, that she wasn't planning to hurry into the job market after her release.