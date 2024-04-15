Home > Viral News > Influencers Celebrity Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Passed Away "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more," Kyle's sister said. By Sara Belcher Apr. 15 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thekylemarisa_

Known for reading blind items and sharing celebrity gossip, TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth was known for making every one of her followers feel like they had been longtime best friends. Though her takes on sharing celebrity gossip were sometimes controversial, she grew a platform of more than 160,000 followers who loved her content.

Kyle was regularly active on her TikTok profile, posting or interacting with her comments almost daily. But after days of complete silence from the creator, some began to get worried. Her comments on her most recent video are flooded with followers asking if she's OK, sharing that they miss her. It was later confirmed through public posts by her family members that Kyle passed away — but what happened to her? The details are a bit sparse at the moment.

What happened to Kyle Marisa Roth? The TikToker passed away.

After her followers worried for days, Kyle's family confirmed publicly that she had passed away. Her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, made a public post on LinkedIn to inform her connections of her daughter's passing.

"This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share," her mother shared in a post early in the morning on April 15. "My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform." Kyle's sister, Lindsay Roth, also posted on Instagram about Kyle's passing.

"My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week," she said, confirming that the creator had passed away around the same time she stopped posting on TikTok. "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more — she had so many gifts," Lindsay continued, sharing that she would make information about memorial services available to those who wished to join.

Kyle's family said they are uncertain of her cause of death.

Though Kyle's family confirmed her passing, the details as to her cause of death seem to be similarly unknown to her family, as both her mother and sister admitted uncertainty about the details of her passing. "We don't know what happened yet," Lindsay simply stated in her Instagram post. Her mother, echoed this sentiment, writing "Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days."

During her tenure online, Kyle occasionally spoke of her own health struggles, sharing that she was a survivor of colon cancer. Though no details have been confirmed at the time of writing, it seems the creator was often in poor health. "From what I remember, she was battling an illness a while ago but I think she was private about it," one Redditor commented on a post about her passing.