Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez Does Jennifer Lopez's Team Have Bots Working to Improve Her Image? In a recent post Jennifer Lopez shared on her Instagram Stories, comments that felt kinda fishy flooded her feed. By Melissa Willets Apr. 9 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There's no doubt that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez have unlimited resources — but are they using their powers for good? A new scandal sees JLo being accused of using bots to help improve her image online. That's right; after she posted a recent social media image, it seems something went a bit haywire, and fans, ever vigilant, aren't about to let the puzzling snafu go unnoticed.

Article continues below advertisement

Read on for the details behind JLo's image crisis, including why fans think she may have employed bots, and how her followers are having fun with the situation, for all of our benefits.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, why do some people think Jennifer Lopez is using bots to score points with the public?

A TikTok creator who shares content using the handle @sebastiansototea explained the whole controversy about JLo's team allegedly using bots to boost her image.

As the creator explained, in a recent post the singer shared on her Instagram Stories, comments that felt kinda fishy flooded her feed, with a little too many people claiming they worked at a restaurant where she dined — and saying how amazing Jennifer is.

Article continues below advertisement

The content of the comments was the same, saying that JLo was "regal" and that the server "had the honor of presenting her salad." Um, just how many people presented the actor with a salad?

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, we don't know for sure whether Jennifer's team is using bots to make her seem friendlier — the star has been accused of acting rude in the past. Another possibility is that fans are just messing with her.

Either way, Jennifer hasn't addressed the controversy yet, and many fans are surmising that she has no idea there is a controversy in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Jlo really out here paying for social media bots😂 — Aries_Baby😍 (@Kristalessence) April 8, 2024

But the damage may be done. As one person tweeted, "@JLo oh it’s easier to be kind than hire a bunch of bots. It’s not working out for Meghan Markle!"

Article continues below advertisement

And someone else said, "Not JFlop paying bots to leave positive comments." Given all the negative press, is Jennifer going to be the latest celebrity to get canceled?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jennifer Lopez getting canceled?

As the controversy about Jennifer's team using bots rages on, Variety recently reported that the singer's summer concert series has yielded weak ticket sales for several dates. Seven shows in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston were canceled due to not enough interest.

Combined with the fact that her recent streaming movie, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story didn't rank very high with viewers, one has to wonder if JLo's image is taking such a hit that it's not recoverable.