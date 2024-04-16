Home > Viral News > Influencers Was TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Married? A Look at the Rumors "I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her," actress Julia Fox said. By Joseph Allen Apr. 16 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thekylemarisa_

Prominent celeb-gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth has reportedly died at the age of 36. Kyle was best known for posting blind items about various celebrities and was also known for the controversies that those blind items often caused.

Her mother and sister were the first to announce her death, which led some to wonder who else might be in Kyle's family. Some wondered whether Kyle had a husband or kids. Here's what we know about her family.

Did Kyle Marisa Roth have a husband?

If Kyle was married, she didn't post about her marriage on social media, which is devoted almost entirely to a combination of celebrity gossip and photos of her dog Hamilton. Rumors swirled following Kyle's death that she had been married, but lost her husband. It's unclear whether this rumor is true, but it's certainly possible.

Kyle's mother, Jackie Cohen Roth, announced the news of Kyle's death via LinkedIn. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” Jackie wrote on April 15, 2024. “Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."

Kyle's cause of death remains unknown, and it seems like even her family is in the dark about the exact circumstances surrounding her death. Reportedly she was a colon cancer survivor, though it's unclear if this was related to her passing.

Lindsay's sister also memorialized her on Instagram, writing about all the people her sister touched, whether they knew her or not. "My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," Lindsay wrote.

"We don’t know happened yet," she continued. "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more — she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers, thoughts, blessings, or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed."

Did Kyle Marisa Roth have any kids?

Although Kyle undoubtedly treated Hamilton like a son, she did not have any biological children, at least that she was public about. The rumors about her husband's death also included the suggestion that she lost a child to stillbirth shortly beforehand, although that informatinon has not been verified.