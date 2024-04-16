Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Pranks Copy Store Workers by Asking Them to Print Suspicious Looking Papers "I can't stop laughing because it's just so absurd, those poor employees " By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 16 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @infrabren

TikToker Infrabren (@infrabren) recorded himself pulling off a hilariously awkward prank where he headed into a copy shop and requested the employees help him print out a series of suspicious photos that made it look like he was casing the place for a robbery. Users on the app praised him for his delivery and steadfast commitment to the gag.

"Getting suspicious things printed at a copy store," the TikToker writes in a text overlay of their video, which begins with them entering the copy store in question and greeting the employee with a "Hola!"

He continues to speak in Spanish: "necesitas algunas copias," he says, much to the confusion of the employee who can't seem to understand what he's saying, before he lets on that he's just joking with the woman, saying in English that he needs some copies.

She laughs and responds by saying, "Okay," before he asks the woman what he needs to do to get his copy order started, "I have six pictures here, I need them each printed on their own page," he tells the woman who immediately gets to work on helping him process his order.

The man pulls up his phone and he appears to email some photos from his camera roll to the email address the woman provided to him for his order: "Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious," he sings to the woman behind the counter, who shoots him a smile again.

"Are you a fan of pistachio pudding?" the man asks the workers, by Jell-O? The one worker states that she doesn't think that she's ever had it, as the she and her co-worker look at the pictures he's attempting to get printed.

He adds that he's "dipping" his "feet into the world of pistachio pudding" while adding that there aren't a lot of brands that make it. The first picture he's attempting to get printed then pops up on the screen: it's a picture of the exterior of the copy store, with text that reads: "NO GUARD OUT FRONT"

The next picture is a zoomed in photo on the business' front door which reads: "CHEAP DOOR. BREAKABLE GLASS" The woman working at the store stares ahead at the screen seemingly unsure of how to process the information in front of her.

Another photo shows up on the screen, and things just keep getting more and more suspicious: "Kwikset 660 Model Lock... Pickable" the text reads. She seems more and more uncomfortable the longer she looks at the screen before her.

He continues to joke about pistachio pudding along with getting himself some "start up money." Another photo comes up on the screen highlighting more security details of the business that makes it look more and more as if he's casing the joint: "One Security Camera, Upper Right of Entrance," he rights, zooming in on the security camera in question.

"Lot's Usually Empty" another text box reads on yet another photo of the exterior of the business states. "Restaurant next door... might be problem," another photo reads. The employee finally makes a comment about the pictures he's attempting to print out at the copy shop.

"You can see those?" he asks, suspiciously. "Yeah," she responds. He begins to chuckle before she calls over another worker named Amber, who also looks at the screen concerned.

"I just need one of each...on their own paper," the man says aloud. Amber takes a beat before finally looking up towards the TikToker and asks, "What is this for?" "I just need to hand them out to the crew. You know?" he tells the employee.

"Who's your crew?" she asks. "Good group of guys. Best guys you'll ever meet. No big deal. It's not really a big deal," he tells the workers as he chuckles again.

Commenters who saw Infrabren's post commended him on his ability to play the gag straight, while also making the clip extremely difficult to watch: "This is such a hard watch, well done" "She looked terrified from the jump," another person said. "social anxiety fears him," someone else remarked.

