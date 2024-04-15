Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Bakery Owner Claps Back at Disrespectful Customer Who Cussed Her Out "That convo lasted waaaay longer than I would have tolerated." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:12 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thugmomog

A disrespectful customer who phoned up a baker at 9 pm demanding a cake for 120 people be ready by 9 am the following morning seems to have bit off more than she could chew.

TikToker Thug Mom (@thugmomog) posted a viral clip that's accrued over 17 million views on the popular social media platform where she goes off on a customer who demanded she bake a last-minute cake for her while cussing her out in the process. It's not an approach that Thug Mom appreciated, and she let the customer know exactly how she felt about her attitude, She made sure to have the entire conversation recorded, to, just in case the patron decided to try and give her business negative reviews.

"You for over half an hour and it's past 9 o'clock at night, I, I cannot help you. Okay, I'm just trying to explain to you I cannot fix this for you I can't help you, it's just, I can't do it in that amount of time," she says on the phone as the customer's voice can be heard on the other line of the phone.

"You realize that I am the one with the money, right? And you're not? I am the one that's hiring you," the patron says to Thug Mom. "Ma'am that was incredibly rude. I don't know what you think, I'm trying very hard to remain professional. I can't understand where you think you're coming from with that," the TikToker replies.

She continued to give the shopper a piece of her mind, "I have other clients that book two or three months out for me and there are only a few in there that I'm actually designing myself. I don't even know how you got my number."

"I need a cake for 120 for tomorrow I need to have this done it needs to be taken care of," the woman tells Thug Mom, who doubles down and says, "It's not gonna happen with me but there are other bakers around the city that can help you out, maybe I'm, I'm not sure."

The woman on the other line just wasn't going to let up, however: "B---- Walmart could pull this off, but they're not —" Thug Mom, upon hearing the cuss word thrown her way looks incredulously to the phone and begins to clap back at the woman on the other line: "I'm so sorry did you say b----?"

"I did," the customer responded. "Okay you know what the only b---- is you because you sat here and basically made fun of the fact that everybody else on the planet doesn't have any f----- money but you."

Thug Mom continues her clap back, "I don't know who the f--- you think you are but I'm the wrong motherf-----, I'm the wrong motherf------ and it's past 9 o'clock at night I've got s--- to do do you understand me?"

"And it's not to make a cake for you. It's not to make a cake for you do you understand to lose this number?" she tells the woman on the other end of the phone? There's a slight beat before the customer starts to play the "I'm Offended" card for the way that Thug Mom spoke to her, "I just I can't believe you would talk to me like this —"

Thug Mom has heard enough and decides to cuss the woman out one last time before hanging up the phone on her, "Oh go f--- yourself," she then ends the call before talking into the camera.

"That was crazy she's crazy. It...." Someone recording the video responds, "I don't even even know what to say." "I don't even know if we post that," the business owner says to the individual behind the camera. "Absolutely," the recorder says, throwing their hat in the ring for team "let's definitely post it"

In a caption for the post she gave a bit of further context as to what happened during the call, writing: "I blacked out. As a business owner, do all you can to not let them get you emotional. However, I do match the vibe and being a entrepreneur doesn’t make any of us a door mat. i’m not perfect but..."

A number of commenters who saw the video expressed their approval for the way Thug Mom handled the situation, with one person penning that seeing the clip was almost a way for them to vicariously live through her ire: "That scratched an itch for me, I have always wanted to talk to rude customers that way. Thank you!"

