Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Raise Your Own Children Then” — Man Claps Back at Influencer Who Criticized Taylor Swift Dad "I took my daughter to a Justin Bieber concert and we had a blast. This dad is awesome." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 13 2024, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thetoddkale

TikToker Todd Kale (@thetoddkale) posted a clap back to a podcaster who criticized a dad that took his daughters to a Taylor Swift concert and was clearly getting heated up in a passionate sing along to one of the pop star's tracks.

Article continues below advertisement

"When do we start judging how other dads parent their kids? Watch this," he says before the video transitions to another clip which shows a man in a white t-shirt and a camouflage hat shaking their head as they watch a video of another man at a Taylor Swift concert singing along to the pop star's track.

It's TikTok commentary inception: someone's offering their commentary on someone else's commentary of someone else. Sounds like there's a lot of bad blood going on in this video.

Article continues below advertisement

The judgmental TikToker, who hosts the "Man Up Daily" show criticizes the Taylor Swift dad by stating, "I would say any dad that takes their daughter to a Taylor Swift concert that's not the kind of dad I want raising my kid."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd's clip then jumps back to his face as he speaks directly into the camera: "Okay, raise your own children then. Cause all I see in this video is a dad, a present dad taking his daughters to a concert that they will remember for the rest of their lives."

The video jumps back to Man Up Daily: "The dude wearing a Twilight t-shirt?" Todd hops back on stating, "I wouldn't wear it but God didn't put me on this earth to judge this man." Man Up Daily pops back up on the screen: "Better yet let's take our daughters to a concert where the track record of 95% of her relationships are straight up dumpster fires."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thetoddkale

The Taylor Swift Concert Dad hating Influencer continued, "Fun fact, Taylor Swift has had 12 known exes by the age of 34." Todd had some thoughts of this portion of the man's commentary as well: "I've never once researched any band or artist that I liked to make sure that I agree with their relationship status."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on, "This might be a hot take but I don't care what you believe. If I like your music, I like your music." Man Up Daily did seem to think that this was a pertinent fact, however: "What your kids listen to has a pretty significant impact on their behavior."

Todd jumped back into the video, "Taylor Swift sings about failed relationships. I grew up listening to Eminem and I've never beat a woman. I grew up listening to Marilyn Manson and Slipknot, and I've never worshipped the devil. The only time you should look down on somebody's when you're trying to help them up. Kudos to this dad for spending time with his daughters."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd then used the Man Up Daily dude's own words against him, as he says at the end of the video in what sounds like a sarcastic tone, "Yeah that's definitely the role model I want for my girls."

Source: TikTok | @thetoddkale

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous folks who replied to Todd's video explained that they felt the Man Up Daily Individual didn't exactly seem all that confident with their own manliness, hence the need for him to go and make fun of dads who decided to rock a Twilight shirt while taking his daughters to a Taylor Swift concert.

"So that 'Man Up Daily' sure seems to be VERY insecure in their OWN manhood," they penned in a comment. Other people seemed to agree with Todd's assessment of the dad's relationship with his kids, with one person mentioning they'd happily take their kids to whatever concert they wanted to see: "I'll take my daughter to any concert she asks me to."

Article continues below advertisement

Another replied that they, too, thought the influencer Todd was criticizing in his video should've appreciated the fact that he was speaking ill of a dad who was doing his best to spend time with his kids: "I feel like that man up daily needs to man up and not bash men that are present for their children"

Source: TikTok | @thetoddkale

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else shared their own anecdote of how much it meant to them that their father decided to take them to an N'Sync concert when they were younger: "My dad took me to my first NSYNC concert 25+ years ago. He didn’t like them but wanted to take me to keep me safe and spend time with me. We still talk about it and he can still name all 5 of them!!"