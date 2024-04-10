Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Our Entire Life Is a Lie” — Woman Shocked to Learn That “Honk If” Bumper Stickers Are Sarcastic "i saw one that said 'honk if you're a silly goose' so i honked and passed them to wave and they flipped me off :(" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 10 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

A self-proclaimed neurodivergent woman issued a PSA to other folks who are neurodivergent like her that they should probably stop honking at cars rocking a "honk if...." bumper sticker.

You know the kinds: "honk if you're horny" or "honk if you're on drugs" or "honk if you're hungover" or my personal favorite, "keep honking, I'm reloading." TikToker Claire Bowman, along with other folks on Reddit's r/autism sub, are attributing their misunderstanding of these bumper stickers to their development disabilities.

She was shocked to learn that the "honk if" message was largely sarcastic, and was meant as a means of driver's taking a dig at themselves if they felt the need to honk to signal to the drive in front of them that they were unhappy with their means of commuting and not abiding by the rules of the road.

"I have a question for all the neurodivergents okay? When you're driving and you see this bumper sticker, what do you think? Honk if you like pizza? I love pizza? I honk at them!"

She explains that she is only acquiescing to the request plastered on the person's vehicle which clearly proclaims that they would love to hear another person's affirmation of their love for pizza by honking the horn in their own respective car.

Source: TikTok | @clairebowmanofficial

"I wave, I love pizza! So apparently our entire life is a lie. Because I just saw this meme and it said autistic people will see a 'honk if you like pizza' bumper sticker and think it means 'if I like pizza, I should honk'"

She narrates after her video transitions from a photo of a bumper sticker on someone's car to a screen captured image of the meme in question.

Source: TikTok | @clairebowmanofficial

The woman seems confused by this meme and why it's considered inappropriate to honk at a bumper sticker that suggests pizza lovers, or anyone who loves anything associated with honking instructions that they should honk if they come across a message on someone's vehicle suggesting they do just that.

"I was today year's old when I found out that this is sarcastic. It means that if this person with a bumper sticker is being an a--hole driver and I honk at them, it just means that I like pizza and that they're not actually a bad driver."

Source: TikTok | @clairebowmanofficial

She continued to express her shock at learning this new information, and was probably thinking about all of the times that she was effectively roasting herself every single time she honked at folks who had a "honk if" bumper sticker attached to their vehicle.

"It's like a burn to me as the honker, this cannot be correct. My entire life is a lie. So you're telling me I've been going around and honking at these people looking like a complete freak cause I thought that they just liked pizza. Enjoy sitting with that information."

Source: TikTok | @clairebowmanofficial

As it turns out, however, there were several other folks who responded to Claire's video who also thought that the bumper stickers literally just meant that folks should honk if they liked something or agreed with the statement on the car's decal.

Source: TikTok | @clairebowmanofficial