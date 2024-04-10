Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I Would’ve Unfriended All of Them “ — Man Expected Pay Entire Dinner Bill by Table of Women "this whole culture around splitting the bill is ridiculous. Pay for your part and be quiet." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 10 2024, Published 8:42 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @niquieb

A table of man criticized a man for not paying for their dinner tabs as he argued back that he was only covering the bill for the "birthday girl," which sparked a debate on TikTok about the nature of bill splitting when going out to eat.

Warning: if you're a person who has been financially taken advantage of of guilt-tripped into covering the tabs for other people, watching the original video may be extremely triggering, especially if you've been forced to interact with cheapskates who believe it's okay to live off of someone else's dime who also fail to understand the irony of calling someone else "cheap" when they clearly demonstrate an unwillingness to pay for their own bills.

A TikToker named Brenique (@niquieb) shows snippets of the video, which contains a tag for another user in the post @mrsernestinemorrison, who was very vocal about only paying a specific portion of a restaurant check after it was presented to him.

A group of women at the table argue that because Ernestine is the only man at the table that he should pay for their items as well. Ernestine's wife, who is also present at the discussion, sides with her husband stating that she doesn't believe he's necessarily obligated to cover their payments either.

The birthday woman in question accuses Ernestine of being "cheap" because he refuses to cover the $700 check, and when she speaks out to Ernestine's wife to ask her opinion on the matter, she tells the entire table that they will think differently about expecting a man to foot the bill for an entire table once they "get a husband."

One of the women, who is seated beside the birthday girl in question stands up and leaves with her without addressing her portion of the bill, but in the original video, she states that she didn't order anything so she isn't going to contribute to the meal.

The birthday girl, while extricating herself from the situation, is being followed by an unnamed camera person throughout the entire drama — honestly, the entire video feels like some kind of test footage for a reality TV show pitch that features low-level squabble based drama such as a dispute over a restaurant check.

The birthday girl accuses Ernestine of being "ghetto" as she loudly talks about his unwillingness to pay for other people's food while she leaves the restaurant.

It's at this point in the video that Brenique chimes in, offering up her own opinion on the situation: "So here's another example of some BS. Because he's the only man at the table he's obligated to pay all y'all bills."

The TikToker went on to criticize the women at the table who tried to argue that Ernestine was on the hook for covering their tabs: "Y'all crazy as hell," she says, before stating that "his wife" is also crazy for tolerating the behavior of the friends they went out to eat with in the first place.

"And then the birthday girl saying it's ghetto cause he want to split checks, girl, you should be happy that he paid for your meal. Cause he really ain't obligated to pay for yours. Them your friends. Why them hoes ain't paying for your meal? Why they ain't buy you nothing?"

After suggesting that the women the birthday girl brought out for her meal weren't really her friends because of their unwillingness to purchase her anything or offer to pay for her meal, she continued to offer her outlook on the situation: "But y'all will sit back and say I'm bossed up, I'm independent, I don't need a man and all of this but y'all want somebody else's man to pay for y'all bill."

Brenique's rant continued, "Y'all is crazy as hell. He shoulda cussed all y'all a---es out at that table. Go to your friend dinner and have your own godd--- money," she says, further scoffing at the fact that these women expected another person's husband to cover the cost of their meal.

The TikToker ended her video by stating that if she witnessed the behavior of the birthday girl in person she would've ceased being her friend after that incident, along with severing any relationship she had with the other women at the table as well. She added that after the argument broke out that Ernestine should've immediately walked out on the table and left the restaurant.