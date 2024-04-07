Home > Viral News > Trending “I Hung Out Every Single Day at My Kid’s School” — Woman Details Measures She Took to Meet Current Husband "I worked in an aftercare program while I was in college and this would have been my Roman Empire" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 7 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dailydoseofdorilee

"What's the craziest thing you've done when you've had a crush on someone?" a TikToker asks in the stitched video that Dorilee (@dailydoseofdorilee) responds to in her own viral clip. In the video, she details how she ensured she was constantly spending as much time around her crush as possible throughout a school year and how it led to the two of them finally ending up together.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters who responded to her video expressed that her method sounded like a plot line straight out of a 2000s romantic comedy and remarked at how happy they were to see Dorilee grinning from ear-to-ear while relaying the tale of how she ultimately ended up with the love of her life.

She begins the tale by looking directly into the camera as she shares her plan: "I hung out every single day at my kid's school. Hoping to see this hot dad that I believed to be single after I did a lot of scouting. And I never got a chance to connect with him but the school was like tired of hearing me talk about him to them, like the aftercare."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, explaining how her vocalization and what sounds like a thinly veiled expression of interest in the man to others eventually got her hooked up with the dude: "And so it was the last day of school before summer break and they're like hey Dorille we're gonna give him your phone number."

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, the aftercare school staff decided to wingman it for her and finally get Dorilee in contact with the "hot dad" she had been crushing on all school year. "And then I actually saw him on the way out and I was like oh hi, total verbal diarrhea, like no pickup lines, no nothing here, and...I actually thought I scared him."

That first encounter she had with the "hot dad" wasn't something that instilled her with the most confidence, but her initial assessment of her interaction with the man was actually not as bad as she thought.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dailydoseofdorilee

"But he went inside and they gave him my phone number and then he texted me and I was like oh I hope this means that you're single and then he realized who I was and he's like yes I am single I think we should get together I was like oh I like that. And we, that was on Wednesday, and we had our first date on Saturday of that week," she says, smiling as she plays with her hair, remembering the details of that initial week when first contact was broken.

Article continues below advertisement

"And then 111 days later we got married, we eloped in the woods," she says, showing off a ring to the camera. "Yeah, so I hung out at my kids' school and really annoyed the people who ran the aftercare so much that they were, they were like, okay Dorilee," she said, commenting on the playful frustration they must've felt seeing her obviously crushing on this man.

"We can have you be bummin' all summer so we're gonna give him your phone number and they did. Like Ethan gave him my phone number and then he messaged me and then over the summer though, the cool part over the summer...we saw Ethan, I did, and he was like oh whatever happened with that, I was engaged."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dailydoseofdorilee

She then described how she broke the news to the aftercare school worker, Ethan, and that they weren't making their engagement known to everyone at first.

Article continues below advertisement

"But I hid it because I wanted Sean to be there and I was like oh you know like we went out a couple of times he seems pretty cool, on the first day of school we went to go pick up all three of our kids together...who were in the aftercare and he was like oh, what?"

Source: TikTok | @dailydoseofdorilee

Article continues below advertisement

Dorilee went on, holding up her ring, "And we were like Ethan! And he's like shut up! And now I think they should make a dating service, yeah, but just hang out at your kids' school," she says, laughing at the end of the video before it ultimately closes out.

Several TikTokers who responded to the clip expressed how happy they were to hear Dorilee's story, commenting that the glee she felt while relaying her tale was evident: "Wowwwww you manifested your husband," one person wrote. Another quipped: "aftercare was DONE WITH YOU. congrats! lol"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dailydoseofdorilee