"She Blocked My Wheelchair Ramp" — Dad Forced to Wait in Parking Lot Because of Poor Parking Job "I don't understand why ppl don't straighten out when parking their car is it that hard??" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 10 2024, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

A Walmart shopper called out another patron of the store for blocking his ability to enter his minivan due to their horrible parking job, leaving him and his son outside, waiting until they returned to move their car.

In the video, which was uploaded by the TikTok account @itsgoneviral, (which took the clip from the dad, who goes by Trey) Trey seemed most upset by the fact that the driver was more concerned with completing their purchases inside of the Walmart than moving their car for him and his son.

Trey called out the driver for not letting them know that they were going to take their time inside of the Walmart so that the two of them weren't forced to stand outside of their vehicle in "50-degree weather."

"She blocked my wheelchair ramp," a text overlay in the viral video reads which features a man in a wheelchair calling out a woman for blocking the ramp he uses in order to get in and out of his vehicle.

"It's such bull" he says into the camera before the video transitions to depicting the source of his gripe: the ramp to the customized vehicle designed to cater to wheelchair bound commuters is blocked by another vehicle because it is parked too close to his car, effectively blocking his ability to entering his whip.

"How am I blocking you in?" someone off camera can be heard shouting in the direction of the TikToker, who looks off into the distance. "Would you like to come see?" the man says in a very neutral tone.

Source: TikTok | @itsgoneviral

"Look at this came out of Walmart and after 45 minutes and this is...just not necessary," he says, showing off a sedan that appears to be parked unevenly, with a portion of the car clearly on top of a segment painted with yellow lines, indicating that it's an area where vehicles are prohibited from parking in.

"So my son, sitting out here, we're like in 50 degree weather," the man says, painting an even more detailed picture of the situation, as he speaks, the same distant voice can be heard again, which is presumably the driver of the vehicle that's parked on the yellow lines in his clip.

"Hello? How am I blocking you in?" the person asks again. "I have a ramp," the wheelchair-bound dad shouts back, "I cannot get in my car," he tells them. "Y'all I'm so over it," he says, speaking directly into the camera again, before criticizing the way the person parked their vehicle.

Source: TikTok | @itsgoneviral

"And if that's just your parking strategy as a grown adult, you need an eye exam, then you need a DMV visit, and then you need a driver's ed course, because my quadriplegic crippled fat a-- can drive and park much better than that in reverse," he says.

He then adds that the other car owner his approaching him, "This person's walking up right now they are not going to be happy," the dad says right before the clip jumps ahead yet again, showing that the person who parked too close to his vehicle is driving what looks like a Honda sedan.

"I'm waiting," he says as the person approaches his car. "It's over just a little bit and I have a handicapped sticker," the driver tells the dad, who replies, "All I'm asking, it's 50 degrees, hey listen, you came and hollered at me through the gate."

Source: TikTok | @itsgoneviral

The Honda driver denies this series of events, "No I came to see if it was my car." The wheelchair-bound dad replies, "Then you took the time to go check out before you came out?" "Yeah," the driver responds, "I've been in the store." "I've been in the store!" the dad screams back at the Honda car owner.

"You know what you could have said hey I'm not going to be in a rush so instead of sitting out there in the cold you and your son might wanna go sit inside just a little bit of consideration." "I had to check out," the driver responds back to him.

Right after this, the man's son chimes in, "It makes me mad cause someone doesn't do five seconds of their life just to make it easier for someone else. Even if you don't know why not just be nice and try," he says at the end of the video.

Source: TikTok | @itsgoneviral