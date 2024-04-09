Home > Viral News > Trending TikTok Has Turned the Boys From the Rizz Party Video Into Characters "I would start laughing, but like, dedicating your time to that ... you're just making fun of a 15-year-old trying to have fun," one of the boys said. By Brandon Charles Apr. 9 2024, Published 4:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok @islandentertainment

This is why algorithms are bad. We should not know about the Rizz Party on TikTok. We shouldn’t know what a Rizz Party is. We should not be watching any footage of any collection of teenage boys singing along to rap songs. But the TikTok algorithm deems it important, and here we are.

If you’re like most people, you have no idea what a TikTok Rizz Party is, or was, or might be. There’s a reason we wrote an explainer about it when it first trended in August 2023, and there’s a reason we wrote an explainer on the TikTok Rizz Party again on April 4, 2024 when it went viral again thanks to a group of kids rapping along to Kanye West’s “Carnival.” But now it’s growing. God help us, it’s growing. And because you can always rely on the internet to take things too far, TikTokers all over the globe have fixated on the young boys of the Rizz Party video, turning them into characters. Here's what we mean.

Source: Getty

17 seconds of footage has resulted in a slurry of TikTok Rizz Party reaction videos, analyses, and more.

In case you still have no idea what we’re talking about, you may first want to watch the entirely innocent video. As we mentioned, the boys in the video are becoming characters, and the internet can't get enough. Because we still don't know many of their names, people are giving them nicknames based on their briefly-seen characteristics, like "Broccoli-Hair Kid" and "Group Leader." And not only are people ranking, rating, and analyzing them, they're also giving them deep fan lore — because of course they are.

Here's a TikToker with 573.3K followers that ranks stuff. Want to guess what his current highest viewed TikTok is? You guessed it — a ranking of the TikTok Rizz Party Kids. It has 1.6 million views and counting.

Not all of the TikTok videos about the TikTok Rizz Party kids are unnecessarily cruel. This one just puts a Mitski song over it, making the video much more pleasant. This TikTok would absolutely work in a coming-of-age film about how cruel and fickle both teenagers and social media can be.

Source: YouTube

One of the most popular TikTok Rizz Party related TikToks is by @foundfootagefilm. It's a teaser TikTok for a 7 minute, 20 second interview with two of the kids on YouTube. The interviewer has them watch the TikToks inspired by the original. One of the kids says, "Dedicating their time to make that video, I would say, like, if I saw that on my page I would start laughing but like, dedicating your time to that, like, you're just making fun of a 15-year-old trying to have fun."