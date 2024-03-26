Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Don’t Listen to Influncers” — Woman Apologizes for Promoting Drink Jokingly Called “Gas Station Crack” "Trust me, these things are NOT good for you to drink every day." By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @emmwee

An Influencer expressed her regret in promoting a "synthetic opioid drink" that another one of her friends referred to as gas station crack, which sparked a discussion on TikTok about the ingredient that has everyone up in arms: Kratom.

Emmy (@emwee) who published the viral tweet that raked in over 14.6 million views across her 2.3 million followers, expressed her shock and regret at potentially promoting a beverage she said left her feeling "happy" and industrious.

"If you buy something...and you don't know what the ingredients are, look it up before you consume it," Emmy warns at the beginning of her video, speaking directly into the camera. She then goes on to explain her comments: "Because, I found a drink and if a drink says happy on it, I'm obviously gonna drink it, cause, what's gonna be in it, okay?"

She continued, "And like usually like I'll get my Bella Hadid drink and it's like vitamins, okay and I'm like work, so I thought that this was that, but it says 21+ and it's not weed and it's not alcohol and I'm like it's probably just fun, it's probably just like, I don't even know, so many vitamins."

Emmy, not thinking any of it, decided to get to work on drinking the beverage, stating that she did so consistently, "So I'm like chugging this s--- every day. Like, I'm like, I feel so happy, I'm telling people about it, I'm like you have to try this drink like I feel so happy."

The happiness influenced her to be more productive, she says, "I'm like gonna do my taxes, I'm like this rocks, got a whole case, then I like look in my Instagram DM requests, and it posted it. Don't listen to Influencers, by the way. I'm like you guys need this, so fun."

The TikToker was told that the "happy" drink she was consuming day in, day out, and shared with her audience was actually a "synthetic opioid so, be careful promoting it." "And I was like what the f--- do you mean it's a synthetic opioid, b---- I have it right here," She says, opening the can and showing it to the camera while screaming.

"I'm like the f---- do you mean, I texted my friend, Jake, I was like Jake, what and Jake's like I mean that's gas station crack and I was like what do you mean? So I've just been going to coffee shops chugging my gas station crack and do my taxes. So make sure you know the ingredients before you consume them."

Numerous folks were intrigued by the beverage she was consuming, particularly the ingredients that had her likening it to "gas station crack" and a "synthetic opioid," which she revealed in a follow-up video.

According to The National Institute on Drug Abuse, Kratom is defined as: "an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects. Kratom and kratom-based products are currently legal and accessible in many areas, though U.S. and international agencies continue to review emerging evidence to inform kratom policy."

The FDA adds that Kratom is used to treat a litany of different health ailments such as diarrhea, depression, aches and pains, coughing, and opioid withdrawal/use disorder.

The government agency, which recently settled a lawsuit over publishing tweets comparing Ivermectin to horse de-wormer online after some folks said they were being prescribed the drug in order to treat COVID-19, writes that Kratom is named after a Southeast Asian tree and the plant's leaves are used in the production of the "gas station crack" Emmy was shocked to learn she was promoting.

According to The Mayo Clinic, even though Kratom is often touted as an effective treatment for opioid withdrawal consumption of the product can ultimately "cause addiction and withdrawal symptoms of its own."