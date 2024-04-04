Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I’m So Infuriated for You” — Internet Backs Couple Harassed by Internet Prankster "u handled this with maturity, strength, and grace. hope your girlfriend is doing ok, you two are good people. good to see people like u still exist." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 4 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

There's no shortage of either intentionally scumbaggish, or truly deranged individuals who record themselves doing awful things on the internet in the hopes of gaining some type of popularity and adopting a celebrity-at-any-costs mentality. Influencer Trevon Sellers appears to be heading down this same trajectory.

The man, who primarily uploads "prank" content has uploaded a few clips that seem to take some of his gags too far. He's been accused of threatening to kill an elderly Asian couple, and a disturbing video surfaced online where he records himself purportedly bringing a "distressed kitten" in front of an animal adoption worker and threatening to kill it.

Live-streamer Trevon Sellers, who previously threatened to bash the brains out of an Asian couple, threatens to torture a distressed kitten in front of an animal adoption worker.

Sellers has also previously recorded himself pushing shopping carts filled with items throughout stores and intentionally tipping them over, and has been called out for his antics in the past. Recently, another TikTok user and video game streamer who was on the receiving end of Sellers' harassment in a store.

He highlighted a clip that Sellers is being criticized for online. In the video, the prankster can be seen insulting the appearance of a female companion that is with the TikToker, who goes by Turtle Gatorade (@turtle_gatorade).

Sellers, at one point says, "This is my cart now," he grabs Turtle's shopping cart, recording the whole time, and then tips it over, causing all of the groceries that he shopped for to spill onto the floor.

"Dude," Turtle responds, before the clip cuts to him speaking over a green screen image of the video in question he's referring to: "You guys have been on Twitter today you might have seen this post here, me, and my girlfriend...getting harassed in a Walmart."

He continued to talk about the viral video documenting Sellers' harassment, "It has 5 million views now. I found out about it at least getting posted online I was at work, just a couple of hours ago and I got calls, texts, from my buddies just saying like, you're famous on Twitter you should see this you're blowing up on Twitter right now."

Turtle decided to delineate a bit more as to what happened in the moments leading up to Sellers harassing him and his girlfriend: "I thought I'd give you guys a little backstory. If you go watch the video the post I saw you see the creator up there I know it's been reposted a lot of times, but, yeah if you watch the video the guy walks up, pretending he goes to school at a high school he's doing an interview, and then just says I look more like a girl than my girlfriend."

Assessing that the man was attempting to bother him as some sort of mean-spirited prank, he ultimately decided to just extricate himself from the situation: "It was all right, I just walked away. You see a cut in the video, there's like a 40-minute gap where we're just shopping, we have a cart full of stuff," Turtle says.

"I see the guy across the store, harassing like an old couple, and then he sees me and his eyes light up like a kind in a candy store he comes running back to us and that's when the second half of the video is, we're trying to go check out, he knocks over the cart stuff like that. It was a pretty, it was a little bit of a scary situation at first," he says.

Turtle went on to explain why, "I see videos like this online and didn't think it could happen, but, it can happen to anyone apparently but yeah I didn't wanna cause more issues than was already being caused. I'm not the type of guy who, I don't like fighting people, I don't like going out fighting so, that's why, a lot of people said that I was calm, cool, and collected, I was actually freaking out a little bit."

"I didn't wanna cause any issues but yeah, I just thought I'd come on here, let you guys know how funny this is that this ended up on f---- Twitter almost a year later. Pretty good."

Several commenters who saw his post immediately knew who Sellers was from the video, like this one individual who urged Turtle to call the police on him: "That’s Trevon Seller! Please go file a police report for assault. He constantly does stuff like this."