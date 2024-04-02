Home > Viral News > Influencers Keemstar Faked His Own Death on April Fools Day, and Many Are Disappointed Keemstar faked his own death on April Fools Day, and his followers weren't thrilled about it. By Joseph Allen Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@keemstar

Long-time denizens of the internet should know by now that nothing you read on April 1 is guaranteed to be true. If you forgot, then consider what recently happened to Keemstar, whose real name is David M. Keen.

Keemstar has been around in the world of YouTube for over a decade, and in that time, he has caused his fair share of controversy. He's best known for running the channel DramaAlert, and recently, that channel posted a length Twitter post claiming that he had died. Now, fans want to know what happened to him, and whether that April 1 post was actually just a prank.

What happened to Keemstar?

In a post from DramaAlert, the channel wrote: "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Keemstar's passing. He peacefully departed last night in his sleep, succumbing to complications from a pulmonary embolism. Our hearts ache for his family and friends as they navigate this profound loss." The statement continued, explaining what the future of DramaAlert would be now that they were without their leader.

"In light of Keemstar's passing, the DramaAlert news team will be temporarily dissolving as we take time to mourn and restructure. We appreciate your understanding during this challenging period," the statement explained. It continued by eulogizing Keemstar, explaining that he was a "pioneering figure" in the world of YouTube, and was "known for his dedication to reporting news and fostering dialogue within the community."

It was all just a prank.

Although some may have bought into the news that Keemstar had really died, it turned out that the whole post was just Keemstar's idea of an April Fool's joke. "Hope everyone had a fun April Fools," he wrote in a post on his own Twitter page alongside a selfie. "I’ve rejoined team alive." Although plenty of people were already skeptical of DramaAlert's post, others expressed a sort of dark disappointment that the YouTuber was still alive.

"Please don't be april fools please don't be april fools," one person wrote in the replies to the original tweet. "This is an April Fools joke guys. You fell for it so easily and shame on Keem for pulling this cheap prank," another person added. Death hoaxes are common at all times of the year, but they're especially prevalent on April Fools Day.

The reason many seemed to be (at least jokingly) hoping that the rumors of Keemstar's death were true is related to the controversies he's faced in recent years. The YouTuber has used racial slurs in the past, and has also been involved in a number of other controversies over the course of his career.