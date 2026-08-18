Woman's Car Handle "Hack" Has People Dumbfounded They Never Noticed it Before "That’s the “Help me Jesus?” handle that was created for moms when their teens are learning to drive,” one person pointed out. By Mark Pygas Published Aug. 18 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jmac8781

It almost always comes as a shock whenever we discover a "secret" way to use something we more than likely use or at the very least see nearly every single day of our lives. Take candles for instance: if you design a holder that captures and reshapes all of the wax that's melted, you can effectively have an "infinity" candle, or at least one you can re-use several times so you get extra mileage out of one.

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Or, like when you discovered that paper takeaway containers, the kinds that are usually associated with Chinese food restaurants, can be unpacked to become disposable plates. Or, that those little holes on the side of many Converse sneakers can be used to shorten the length of your laces and (theoretically) provide a tighter fit on your kicks.

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And believe it or not, there's a specific design feature on the ceiling door handles of your car. Ever wondered what those things are used for? Sure, underneath them there almost always seems to be a dedicated hook to hang a shirt you're going to wear for your job interview, a coat you want to make sure doesn't get wrinkled that you hang in the backseat or a bag of "learn to drive" magnets you toss at vehicles that cut you off in traffic.

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But as TikToker @jmac8781 was shocked to discover, there's actually a feature for the handles themselves. Typically, these handles are used as maybe extra plastic/wire hanger real estate, for when you're bringing home a particularly large dry cleaning haul.

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They can also be used by moms who are driving with their children and are afraid that the infant they once had to explain that eating powdered Ajax from the can is wrong is in no operation of a moving vehicle that is capable of traveling at over 100 miles per hour and weighs a ton or two.

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But did you know that there are usually little hooks underneath these handles that can be "popped" out to keep the handle in place, so it doesn't just keep snapping back into its original position?

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It's OK, I had no idea, and neither did @jmac8781. In her now-viral clip, she stitched together an original video showing off the secret feature and she just had to try it for herself.

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So she ran down to her parking garage and found her whip (a Hyundai Kona, great car) and decided to test it out herself. As it turns out, yes, her car was equipped with the feature, and she was stunned.

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The "hack" was originally made viral on the popular video-sharing platform by user @sanne_vberkel, who demonstrates exactly how to make the handle stay "open" in place. This could be useful when you're hanging something off of it that's a bit lighter and don't want the handle to return to its original position.