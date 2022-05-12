People Are Losing Their S--t Over the New Goop Diaper — Is It Real?

Goops... they did it again, and this time Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company/self-care cult is behind a fancy new diaper that is all the rage-inducing. Look, we know Goop lives to pamper people, but we're not sure people need Goop-style Pampers. Unfortunately, we cannot baby wipe the image of the latest craze that Goop dropped, and we need to find out if this is a joke. Is the Goop diaper real? This is our number one (and number two) priority.