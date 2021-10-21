Wait, Gwyneth Paltrow's Parents Were Also Famous? Inside the 'Goop' Founder's Family

For Gwyneth's 30th birthday, the family celebrated with a trip to Rome. According to People , Bruce unexpectedly died during the trip due to pneumonia and complications of throat cancer. Gwyneth was heartbroken, and for some time, felt partly responsible.

In 2005, she told the London Evening Standard that she had fallen into a depression because of it. "I wasn't adamant enough in cleaning up his diet and getting rid of the cancer," she said, per the New York Post, adding, "Now I really feel I could have extended his quality of life. But I wasn’t as strong as I should have been."

Since his passing, Gwyneth and her mother became very involved with the Oral Cancer Foundation, which bears a special memorial dedicated to Bruce on its site.