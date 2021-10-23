Gwyneth Paltrow's Docuseries 'Sex, Love & Goop' Introduces Somatic Sexologist Jaiya Ma

The absurdity of the lifestyle and wellness brand's vagina steaming and jade egg controversies (and $145,000 lawsuit ) are just the tip of the iceberg, and Gwyneth's new Netflix docuseries, Sex, Love & Goop brings forward more unusual techniques and therapies in the realm of sex.

We can go on and on about how Gwyneth Paltrow's lovechild, Goop , encourages unorthodox and often strange techniques when it comes to maintaining overall wellness, as well as sexual wellness.

The show, which aims to help six diverse couples build a stronger connection through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy, boasts assistance from a team of sexperts. The ever so empathetic Gwyneth has Somatic Sexologist Jaiya Ma help said real-life couples conquer their issues in the bedroom, which often involve inconsistencies in desire and lack of communication.

Her methods require an open mind, but with " over two decades of clinical research and client observation " on her resume, as well as her Erotic Blueprints quiz , Jaiya Ma— who's appeared on The Doctors and Good Morning America, among other shows — is a sexy trailblazer.

Once a person reaches that breakthrough, a whole new world of pleasure and physical empowerment is opened, resulting in a more fulfilling sex life, you know, according to Jaiya.

"I believe that sex isn’t just something you do. I believe sex is actually essential to your health and vitality," Jaiya wrote on her website. After 20 years of observation and research, Jaiya developed the Erotic Blueprints, an "arousal map" that allows people to find their own erotic languages.

According to Jaiya Ma, a somatic sexologist is "someone who works not just with the mental aspects of sexuality, but actually works with the body as well." Being the author of educational-yet-steamy books such as Red Hot Touch and Cuffed, Tied & Satisfied, the 44-year-old sex therapist dedicates her life to helping couples and individuals discover and explore their sexualities.

What are Jaiya's Erotic Blueprints?

There are five Erotic Blueprints: energetic, sensual, sexual, kinky, and shapeshifter. The energetic type relates to anticipation and teasing, sensual relates to incorporating all senses, sexual relates to traditional aspects of sex (like genitals and straightforward touch), kinky relates to taboos, and shapeshifter is a mishmash of all of the above.

Jaiya, whose inspiration has always been legendary sex therapist Dr. Ruth, told the New York Post about the lightbulb moment that spawned her Erotic Blueprint map. “I’ll never forget the day — it hit me like lightning! I was working with a couple, [the guy] was on the table … and I just started hovering my hands, not touching him and his body started to quiver and respond," she explained. "Then, his eyes popped open, and he looked at me, he was like, ‘What’s happening? That feels so good!’”

On Sex, Lov & Goop, Jaiya helps couple Erika and Damon, who have been together for six years, mend the gap in their sex life caused by differing libidos. Through work with both fuzzy and (scary-looking) metal toys, blindfolds, and her Erotic Blueprints quiz, Jaiya helps the struggling lovebirds discover their own Blueprints, which both happen to be energetic, as well as rediscover their sexual spark.

Though Jaiya is known for her oddball, hippy dippy approaches, not to mention her contactless orgasms (one of which is featured in Love, Sex & Goop), her desire to de-stigmatize pleasure and sex, as well as her encouragement of sexual acceptance, exploration, and celebration, is heartwarming and refreshing. We all have bodies, and Jaiya wishes to educate the world about the sacred sexual magic we hold within these squishy flesh vessels.