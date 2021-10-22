The 'Rust' Movie May Be in Jeopardy After Alec Baldwin's Accidental Prop Gun Shooting

Per USA Today, production on the upcoming film Rust has been halted. The decision comes after an on-set incident on Oct. 21, 2021. It is unclear at this time whether production on the film will eventually continue.

Alec Baldwin reportedly fired a prop gun on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.