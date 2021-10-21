Gwyneth Paltrow Is Back With New Netflix Docuseries 'Sex, Love & Goop'

Though Gwyneth Paltrow's 2020 show, The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, holds a tragic Rotten Tomatoes score of 30 percent, Netflix gave the Goop founder another shot at a hit show. Gwyneth's Sex, Love & Goop is here, and she wants to help you embark on a healthy orgasmic journey. These are words we never thought we'd write, but here we are.

Her new docuseries aims to help couples build healthier relationships via methods designed to increase pleasurable sex and intimacy. What else would we expect from the woman who encourages people to get their vaginas "steam-cleaned" and sells a candle named "This Smells Like My Vagina"? So many vulvas. Here's everything to know about the Oscar winner's newest sexual wellness–centered endeavor.

What is 'Sex, Love & Goop' about?

Featuring personal assistance from a sexological bodyworker, a tantra and "sacred intimacy" coach, and an erotic wellness coach, the six-episode docuseries focuses on six diverse couples varying in age, race, and sexual orientation. We commend them all for putting their sex lives on display for viewers to evaluate.

While the Shakespeare in Love star may have a reputation as an out-of-touch actress and entrepreneur, her seemingly genuine desire to help women and destigmatize pleasure is admirable.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Founded in 2008, jade "egg"–boasting Goop sells a plethora of toys, supplements (one literally called DTF), oils, and lubricants purposed for sexual wellness and exploration. Thus, it's no wonder Gwyneth's lifestyle and wellness brand aims to “eliminate the shame around female sexuality" as one of its missions. With themes surrounding kinkiness, lack of spark, embracing identity, and healing the past, much of the Netflix series focuses on women's pleasure specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

“Female pleasure is still considered a taboo and I think that if you look back throughout history and you understand how controlling women’s pleasure or lack thereof or, you know ... separating pleasure from morality, it’s a way to make women not feel fully themselves,” Gwyneth told the Associated Press. Intimacy expert Michaela Boehm, who's worked with Gwyneth intimately, also weighed in on the stigmatization of both the hardships and successes of physical pleasure.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

“People, because we don’t talk about these things, they think they are broken or the only one experiencing this,” Michaela Boehm explained to the AP. “So seeing it and being presented with it as something that happens, that in itself takes so much pressure off and that opens a door and creates a belief that then can lead to a deeper relationship.”

“I think largely women have been inculcated with this idea that we don’t deserve to ask for those things, and I think it really hinders us.” Gwyneth stated. "The topic of sex is such a great way to kind of really take a bulldozer to try and bust through all of this because it’s something that we all do, and it’s something that really connects us to ourselves.” No matter what you think of the polarizing Gwyneth Paltrow, you have to admit that she makes good points in relation to societal norms.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering the immense amount of backlash The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow received for its startling, absolutely wild health claims, which included "reversing biological age" and the benefits of "snow yoga," it's no wonder people are skeptical. Both cult-adjacent shows do feature a disclaimer: "The following series is designed to entertain and inform – not provide medical advice." Still, Gwyneth has already made an impression on medical professionals, critics, and TV junkies alike.