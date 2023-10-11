Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "My Mind Is Blown" — Woman Shares Coat Hanger Shopping Hack After a woman shared a coat hanger shopping hack on social media, various retail employees flocked to her comment section to stand against it. By Distractify Staff Oct. 11 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@xtheeunicorn

Shopping can be a tedious task. Some folks prefer online shopping, while others prefer the traditional approach of shopping in-store. That said, if you prefer the latter, you can agree that digging through items in a store to get the exact size can be time-consuming. After all, some stores are known for having more of an average size as opposed to bigger or smaller sizes.

With that in mind, one woman has become the talk of TikTok due to a shopping trip. In a TikTok video, a woman and her mom showed a coat hanger shopping hack that makes it easier to sift through clothing sizes. However, it’s not a win in the eyes of retail workers. Here’s the scoop.

A coat hanger shopping hack on TikTok has blown up on the platform.

Not everything rubs everyone the right way. In a Sept. 23, 2023, TikTok video, creator JusticeZ (@ztheeunicorn) shared a video about a shopping hack she learned from her mom. “I can't believe I’ve been doing it the other way this entire time,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, the creator and her mom are seen shopping at a store. “OMG, my mom just put me on to… what the freak? My mind is blown,” Justice said. “My mind is blown.

Justice then turned to her mother who had a hand on a clothing rack. “Show them,” Justice said.

Her mother then proceeded to bring one hanged pair of jeans from one side to the next by sliding them down and flipping them at a 180-degree angle on the same rod. “Did you know you could do that?” Justice said in the camera. She then said it’s much more productive to find a size faster by simply pushing the hangers down.

TikTok users are not pleased with the coat hanger shopping hack.

Unfortunately, some videos on TikTok can be a hit or miss with users. And it appears that the coat hanger shopping hack can be filed as a miss.

Once Justice shared the new hack she discovered from her mom, many retail workers flocked to the comment section to share their disapproval.

“Yeah, working in retail, please don’t do this. We have to have the clothes faced a certain way so now someone has to go fix that,” one person said. “Also jumping in to say as a retail employee who works with clothes: don't do this, we have to go and individually fix every single one,” another user shared.

“Please don’t do this, it's so difficult for markdowns,” another user said. Interestingly, tons of retail workers shared similar sentiments about fixing the clothing racks this way with the hack. However, the creator has not had any discourse with folks in her comment section about their opinions.