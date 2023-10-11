Home > Viral News > Trending Have You Seen the TikTok Shop Ads? Well, Everyone Is Annoyed Them! TikTok users aren't happy with the app's Shop feature, which sees in-feed advertising videos pop up on the For You Page. Here are some complaints. By D.M. Oct. 10 2023, Published 9:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@Jouelzy

If you’ve been on TikTok, then you may have noticed the app’s new shopping ads. With an estimated 1 billion users, according to Search Logistics, the move to add in-feed advertisements makes sense. The feature was rolled out in October 2022 and includes products of all kinds. From electronics to makeup, and almost everything in between, the TikTok Shop ads have become a prominent part of the user experience.

However, some TikTokers are complaining about the feature, suggesting that there are too many ads on the popular social media app. Users are starting to voice their opinions, and they are clearly annoyed with TikTok. “Is anybody just absolutely fed up with their entire For You Page just being TikTok advertisements?” TikToker @sophska4 asked. Adding, “I'm not being funny. I've never bought anything from the TikTok shop. So, I don't know why it keeps trying to sell me stuff.”

Soph is not the only person annoyed with the TikTok Shop ads. One person, who goes by @Jouelzy on the app, complained that the advertising feature was “ruining the TikTok experience.” Jouelzy goes on to warn that the constant pushing of products does not allow consumers to “build trust with the products.” There is now a wave of TikTok users complaining about the advertising videos, but the complaints may be falling on deaf ears.

TikTok has not addressed the issue, and users are still complaining!

When TikTok introduced its in-feed ads in October 2022, the company hoped the feature would help simplify the shopping experience. “Shopping Ads is a simpler, smarter, and more advanced ad solution that helps brands meet shoppers wherever they are in the purchase journey, sparking demand and boosting sales,” read TikTok’s press release. However, some TikTok users are annoyed with the in-app ads and are sharing their concerns openly.

One person said that they were on the verge of deleting the social media app completely. While others echoed the sentiment.

Another said that they missed having the ability to scroll on TikTok without having to view product ads. “I miss the funny vids, tiktok drama and AITA vids,” @m_likes2write, wrote.

And while the feature has been around since 2022, some users have suggested that they only began seeing the TikTok Shop videos in August.

Ultimately, many TikTok users agreed with Soph and Jouelzy, but nothing can be done. TikTok does not allow users to limit shopping ads, and the company has yet to address the backlash.

YouTube users are also complaining about ads.

TikTok is not the only digital platform to see its users get annoyed with in-app advertising. YouTube watchers have also argued that the site is being littered with “too many ads.” In a Reddit thread, which has over 251 comments, Redditor oakmen87 slams YouTube for increasing the number of ads on their videos.

