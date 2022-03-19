TikToker Accidentally CC’d in HR Emails Detailing Why They Won’t Hire Him

TikToker Accidentally CC’d in HR Emails Detailing Why They Won’t Hire HimBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 19 2022, Published 9:36 a.m. ET
There's an old saying about looking for work: that finding a job is a job, and one that's profoundly frustrating because, unlike being employed where you're actually being compensated in the near future for the hours that you put in, that isn't the case when you're pounding the proverbial pavement looking for prospects.
And just like any vocation, there's a ton of annoyances and frustrations you have to put up with in order to become gainfully employed. You have to write a carefully crafted cover letter for each position, along with perhaps tailoring your resume to really hit home why you'd be such a good fit for said opening.
And we're not even talking about the fact that many employers have online job application tools that essentially ask you to re-input all of the info that's already in your resume in the first place.
Then, if you're truly serious and not messing around about getting work, you should probably create a spreadsheet of all the places you applied along with appropriate contacts and a 7-day timeline from when you submitted your application so you can then follow up.
And even if you do all of that, there's still a very good chance you're not going to get the job, if it's a highly sought-after position. But you keep pushing and moving forward, ticking all the boxes that you know you need to secure the gig because, again, finding a job is a job.
But that doesn't ease the sting of rejection, especially if you were accidentally cc'ed on internal correspondence confirming that you didn't get the job.
This is exactly what happened to a TikToker by the name of Alexander who posts under the handle @noveltygay.
Alex posted a screenshot of an email he received that shows a single line of text from a company he applied to. Only one line of the email is visible and it reads: "well that's interesting ok so let's reject him..."
No further context on why the company ultimately decided not to go with Alex was given. A text overlay on Alex's post reads: "yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have ya'll ever been CC'd on hr emails talking about why they don't wanna hire you?"
Personally speaking, as much as it would suck for me to find out I didn't get a gig in this fashion, I would love to take a peek behind the curtain to see exactly what people were saying about me and if there's anything I did that rubbed them the wrong way so I could potentially factor that into further interviews or ultimately discover that that work environment isn't for me.
But that depends on the nature of the conversation HR and other staffing people had pertaining to you and your interview. Some TikTokers in the comments section of the now-viral clip stated that they lost jobs because they looked different in person than they did in their photos online.
And then there were folks who shared embarrassing moments at work when they were CC'ed on emails that they weren't supposed to be on where co-workers critiqued the wording they implemented in their emails.
And then there were those who said that they would've much rather been privy to the conversations so they could know definitively whether or not they were even being considered for a position as many employers don't even tell someone they're not going to get hired.
What do you think? Would you enjoy the opportunity to be a "fly on the wall" or does it all depend on the context of the email you saw that you weren't supposed to see?