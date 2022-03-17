Woman Discovers Boyfriend Is Cheating, Convinces Him to Get a Tattoo Before Dumping Him

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Is Cheating, Convinces Him to Get a Tattoo Before Dumping HimBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 17 2022, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
There are few things worse than discovering your significant other is cheating on you. While many would argue that there are different levels of cheating: emotional investment vs. a singularly physical attraction, finding out that someone hasn't been monogamously devoted when you thought things were tight between the two of you is a terrible feeling.
What's even worse is when you find out that your S.O. is double-dipping after looking through their phone or seeing signs that they may be talking to/seeing someone else.
It's easy to get emotional and want to confront them about what you saw to learn more about the nature of their supposed/confirmed infidelity. Some people even go so far as to want to plot a form of revenge after learning of these infidelities.
Maybe you want them to feel the same pain as you did out of pure spite, or maybe you want them to be as embarrassed as you were after feeling like you got played.
Whatever the reasoning, there are some people who decide to go the vengeance route, even if it isn't a "cold dish." Like this TikToker who got folks debating in the comments section as to whether or not she was in the right.
@maddx75 uploaded a video of her ex-boyfriend getting a tattoo on his hand with a text overlay that reads, "Went through my bf's phone, didn't like what I saw so I booked him an appointment to get my artwork tattooed. He picked the placement, I'm going to break up with him now."
While she didn't delve into her reasoning as to why she had him get a tat of her artwork on his body right before dumping him, perhaps it was to serve as a reminder for his infidelity so he couldn't forget what he did to her?
Or maybe it was just a jab at him and a final goodbye so he could realize that the relationship he had with her was over for good? Whatever the reasoning, folks had a lot to say about the vengeance tactic in the comments section of the video.
Some thought it was immature of her and mentioned that in these instances, they just couldn't understand why folks can't dump someone and simply move on with their lives.
Others thought that since the tattoo art looked pretty cool that this "play" from @maddx75 actually backfired as her ex was now rocking some cool artwork on his body.
There were those, however, who enjoyed the "chaotic" nature of her revenge saying that this was a "Queen" move on her part as he was now stuck with a piece of her work on his body forever. Or, until, you know, he decides to get it altered or removed from his body.
And then there were those who were curious as to what she found on his phone.
What do you think? Was this a good way for her to go about ending the relationship? Or did it, like some people said, backfire and just leave him with a sweet tat?