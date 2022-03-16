Working in the foodservice industry can oftentimes be a very thankless job. Between customers spitting in your face or throwing drive-thru temper tantrums for not getting discounts, to fulfilling massive last-minute orders, to not receiving a livable wage, it's not hard to see why so many restaurants are offering up some unprecedented incentives to get people to join their workforce.And while one could easily understand corporate rules and upper management calls as the reason for why pay isn't up to par or why certain policies are implemented in the workplace, when a customer chooses to make your life a living hell, then that's a different story entirely.\n\nAt that point, it feels more like a personal attack, because someone is going out of their way in order to make your job more difficult.Or in the case of this TikTok clip, a customer who thinks they're just "having fun" by making you play a game in order to receive your gratuity.\n\nThat's what happened in the following clip, where a server was asked to turn their back and, without looking, reach behind them to grab a random tip that was on the table behind them.The TikToker places several bill piles on the table and asks the server to reach behind them to get their tip. The server complies and after grabbing a pile of money they see how much they received and say: "Really, are you serious?" seemingly impressed at the amount of money they received."You can keep it," the customer at the table says.\n\n"You can keep it and you can keep the change. We're gonna bless you today," the diner continues, adding more money to the table.The server thanks the couple again and then adds, "Happy International Women's Day."\n\nA caption for the TikTok reads: "Blessed a nice lady today," and while the server in question genuinely seemed happy at the size of the tip, there were many folks in the comments section who didn't seem to appreciate the manner in which the gratuity was given to the server.Some wondered why they would put them through a game to decide how much money they would receive if they truly wanted to "bless" the server; why not just hand them the $50 and go about their day?Furthermore, there were folks who questioned the need for some individuals with social media accounts to record their acts of kindness, with many arguing that by doing so, it effectively negates the intention of the act of generosity.By posting about one's magnanimity for clout, many argued, is exploitative, especially when one encourages individuals who are beholden to tips in order to make a livable wage, to play a game for that money.What do you think? Was it grimy for the customers at the table to ask the server to look "gamble" for her money as if they were playing a game of three-card monte? Or is the only thing that matters is a server got a grip of money for their work?