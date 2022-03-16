The Too Loud Challenge Is Just the Latest Dance Trend to Go Viral on TikTok

Like many of the songs that go viral on TikTok, the song at the heart of this trend is actually relatively obscure. The song is called "It's Getting Too Loud" by Louse Ray, and as the trend has gained popularity, people have also begun wondering who the rapper is behind the song.

“I just know that 'too loud' song is a Detroit rapper it just has to be somebody from Michigan I know it is,” one person wrote on Twitter.