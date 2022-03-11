The "Be Delusional" Trend on TikTok Is All About Manifesting and the Law of Attraction

One TikToker named @Jahleane told her story about an opportunity she had to meet with the president of an awesome brand that she wanted to partner with. She used her “audacity" to pave the way to a possible new moneymaking avenue.

Another user named @AlexisPatterson03 shared her delusional story about dating her boyfriend long-distance. They met on a dating app, and all her friends assumed he was a catfish. She eventually bought a one-way ticket to go meet him, and he ended up being the real deal. After a year, they got engaged. Another year after that, they officially tied the knot. Now, they’re married with two children and living out their “happily ever after" fairytale relationship.

There are thousands of people telling their “Be Delusional” stories on TikTok to keep up with this uplifting trend — why not share your own?