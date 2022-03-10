TikTok Users Are Logging on and Noticing That Their Videos Have Disappeared

The first steps you should try to fix the glitch are ones you should try whenever you experience a problem on TikTok. Try logging out of the app, closing it on your phone, or deleting and reinstalling the app completely. If none of those steps work, you can also try clearing your cache, which you can do by heading to Settings and then clicking on "Clear Cache." If none of those steps work, you're probably stuck until TikTok fixes the issue.