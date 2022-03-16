TikTok Mom Sparks Debate After Making Her Kids Pay Rent to Live In Her Home

The US birth rate fell 4% from 2019 to 2020, which has been the sharpest decline in a single year in nearly 50 years and the lowest number of people born in the country since 1979.

While there's a strong argument to be made that an ever-increasing higher cost of living is to mostly blame for this, there are other factors at play: like the fact that fewer Americans are getting laid despite the fact that we, as a culture speak more openly regarding our sexuality than any other generation before us.