Working your first job can be an intimidating prospect no matter what age you are, but it can be especially stressful if you're a teenager. Mostly because you're still (probably) very much a child. You're still raising your hand to ask if you can go to the bathroom. You still probably can't get a credit card in your name, and you wouldn't even be able to book a hotel room or rent a car without some kind of crazy cash deposit and/or someone else signing off as a guarantor.Naturally, you're going to look to your superiors for some guidance/tips on how to best go about your work duties at this first job. So if you end up working under a team that is less than helpful, you're more than likely going to have a bad time and develop some pretty unhealthy and ineffective work habits under their tutelage.And if you're managers/management team bully and harass you, well, that's going to make everything just that much worse. This is apparently what happened to a 16-year-old Wendy's employee who confided in her mother that she was being harassed at work by her manager.\n\nThis obviously didn't sit well with her Mom, who decided to take things into her own hands and speak with the manager at the Wendy's location her daughter worked at.TikToker @lpeezy312 said that the manager was harassing her daughter, so she decided to go and speak with them and record their interaction for social media.Many commenters remarked that they were pleasantly surprised at the grace and equanimity that the woman displayed in calling out the behavior of the managers who purportedly bullied her child.The TikToker initially posted the first clip with music, and afterward, since folks wanted to know exactly what she said to the Wendy's employee, she uploaded the same clip but with the audio of her interaction with the employee.Tons of TikTokers supported the woman, stating that she handled the matter in a calm and collected fashion. Others also remarked that they experienced similar treatment at the hands of managers while working jobs as a teenager, and that a culture of "bullying the young" exists at some of these establishments.However, there were also some commenters who remarked that her going to her daughter's job would only further complicate matters for the teen at the workplace and that the young woman would ultimately have to learn how to fight her own battles and stand up for herself without parental intervention.User @lpeezy312 added that she's not a fan of confrontation and only really gets involved in her daughters' personal lives unless she deems an intervention as absolutely necessary: "She tried to handle the situation but they intimidated her. This my daughter first job ever. My daughter is a minor. My baby never had a physical fight in her 16yrs of her life."What do you think? Did the TikToker handle the issue in the best way possible? Or do you think that folks need to be thrown into the proverbial fire and learn to figure things out on their own without their parents stepping in to "save" them?