There are tons of little ways that one can save money or generate some extra income for themselves in the process. For example, if you get yourself a credit card with cash back or rewards, depending on how much you spend and what you're spending your money on, you can secure yourself some hefty amounts of cash over the course of a year (Costco Citi card represent! the Wells Fargo Active Cash card is also phenomenal too for cashback rewards if you qualify.)Of course, there are other ways that you can put more money in your bank account, maybe you can take up a side hustle (ones that don't include donating bodily fluids or your eggs, but that's always an option too), and you could always use applications that look for coupon codes and deals on products that you regularly buy anyway.All of these above methods are totally legal ways to earn money, and that's not including creating a savings account and feeding bits of extra cash into an IRA or some other fund so that it accrues interest.\n\nAnd if you aren't above committing acts of petty theft, well, there are ways to finesse stores out of some additional income while saving yourself a few bucks in the process.\n\nLike what TikToker @sean.rssvng demonstrated in a now-viral clip.Sean uploaded a video that shows a cut of Angus meat that appears to have come from the butcher's section of a grocery store. The price tag on the meat reads: "$12.30" which was for a cut of thin rib-eye steak.However, a hand in the video begins to peel the sticker off to reveal the original price of the meat beneath it, which was $24.38 for a full cut of Ribeye steak.A text overlay in the video reads: "Gotta compensate for them gas prices ya heard" followed by a devil face emoji.\n\nThe video received a litany of responses from folks in the comments section. Some said that they did the same exact thing.User @j_yodmanee wrote: "When I worked in a grocery store I went to the deli to print out 0.23 cent stickers and put it on the meat I wanted to buy."Another stated, "All right now that's what I'm talking about." There were plenty of others who thanked him for showing the hack because it shows what the true cost of the meat is. It's actually quite common for grocery stores to mark stuff "on-sale" when in reality they aren't.There were some who joked that "Baby Jesus" saw him doing that while others pointed out the obvious: that he was committing theft in the store and that he could be prosecuted for his actions.\n\nOne TikToker said that due to his finessing, next year he'll be complaining about steak prices going up, to which OP replied that he would just scan the steak as wheat bread.Then there were others who stated that they wouldn't have a problem with someone doing this is they were scheming to secure themselves a necessity, and they pointed out a big cut of steak isn't one.\n\nWhat do you think? Is it really that much of a problem considering that nearly 40% of all food in America is thrown away each year?