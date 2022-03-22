Starting a new job is (usually) really exciting, even if it isn't the dream vocation you spent hours of your life staring up at the ceiling as a kid fantasizing about doing when you were finally a grown-up.\n\nMaybe you're stoked about seeing if you have cool co-workers. Or maybe there are some sweet perks to the job, like being able to work independently, or maybe there are some cash bonuses if you fulfill a certain number of duties/orders.But every job, even the most glamorous of ones, all have tedious sides to them. Just because a job is great on paper doesn't mean that you're necessarily going to be great in it or that you're not going to encounter tasks and/or requirements that'll take you out of your comfort zone. Or maybe there's some busy work that gets boring real fast and requires a lot of personal fortitude to liven it up.And sometimes jobs aren't as great as they appear or as you thought they would be. Maybe there are parts of a job that you wish you knew about sooner before signing on the dotted line. This could be why this TikToker's clip about being an Amazon Driver is going viral.\n\nThe online retail giant is worth over a trillion dollars (and counting) and is constantly hiring to fulfill the massive amounts of orders it processes on a daily basis.@revengekkid signed up to work as a driver for Amazon and states there are three major things he wishes he knew about the job before accepting it.\n\nThe first is how much time it takes to deliver to apartments.It's no secret that Amazon employees are overworked, so when you've got an enormous amount of packages to deliver in a short amount of time, anything that breaks your stride or takes longer than you'd like can put you on the backburner right quick.It appears that one of the biggest reasons that apartments take up so much time is that customers won't put down their apartment or unit number in correctly, forcing employees to search for them or stop by the building's front office, which takes up time.The second thing that he wishes he knew is that if you're done with your day's work "super early" then management will probably make you go and help a co-worker.What appears to irk him the most is that while management urges employees to get their deliveries done as quickly as possible so that they can go home early and get paid for a full shift, he says that is rarely the case and he will still have to stay on the clock to help someone else to fulfill their orders.He then said that the last thing he hates about working as an Amazon driver are "group stops." He says that there are some instances where 3 houses will count as one-stop. He believes the practice should be done with altogether, as it isn't an accurate representation of the work that drivers do on a daily basis.Some folks in the comments section of the video offered up their own gripes in working with Amazon, like aggressive dogs making delivering packages difficult, or having to deliver heavy items like massive bags of pet food.\n\nHave you ever worked as a delivery driver? Can you add anything to this list?