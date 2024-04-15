Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “These Are Full Blown Adults” — Unhinged Hoa Meeting Goes Viral for Being Embarrassingly Petty "those city hall meetings on Parks and Rec are real..." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:20 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @volumeupvids

If you ever needed a sign to not purchase a home that is part of a homeowner's association, then allow this video to be just that. Posted by the TikTok account Volume Up (@volumeupvids) the clip shows a large group of residents ruthlessly booing and jeering a woman as she attempts to tell them that the board has decided to vote to bring in a property management company even though numerous folks who live in the community were vocally against it.

The video begins with a bang: it starts with a woman, who appears to be the head of the HOA addressing the residents of the community, standing behind two folding tables outdoors: "You're not good at technology cause it's crazy." "You're very condescending." "Right oh my God." "Who starts a meeting with such hostility?" someone asks off camera in response to the woman screaming while standing in front a table at the HOA meeting.

"Elderly grandmother who served in the war," the woman states much to the jeers of people standing in front of the crowd, who genuinely can't seem to understand what she's talking about in the community meeting among various members of the Homeowner's Association.

"How is she elected?" someone ponders aloud, off-camera, as they continue to watch the woman wax on angrily. At another point in the video, someone else begins to start speaking and someone in the audience asks, "Who is that?" The woman who is heading the meeting, unsurprisingly, has an issue with what is a benign statement.

"First of all we will not refer to people as that," the woman states before a hulaballoo begins to bust out among the numerous people present at the meeting. "You didn't introduce him!" another person contends, defending the man's question stating that there wasn't any way for him to know how to appropriately refer to the individual other than "that."

The person she is referring to is a gentleman standing beside her who is wearing a large black face covering. He starts to scream: "Hello everyone my name is Frank how are you this evening?" "Not well, Frank," someone replies while others seem to grumble in unison.

Frank begins to explain his position within the HOA: "I am an interim board member..." he says before one person's voice can be heard sounding off: "We didn't appoint you," they say.

Other voices begin sounding off between people who are questioning how Frank was put into the board member position: "Wait there's a board member who wasn't voted in at all?" "No he wasn't voted in at all, he's appointed." another person concurs off camera.

The woman who kicked off the meeting talking about her "elderly grandmother" tells everyone that a vote needs to be taken on some matters pertaining to the HOA: "We will now take our vote." Again, people have issues with the way the meeting is being conducted: "You gave us no information," someone angrily shouts off camera.

"We have zero information. What are you freaking voting on?" she says. "Can I explain?" the woman's heading the meeting says. "I am here you got a little thing stating blah blah blah which you say is misleading what information are you doing here?"

The irate resident continues her rant, "We have no information on the company here you want to hire. We have no information to compare apples to apples now you're voting on what?" the lady says, screaming, and a ton of people begin clapping after her outburst.

The clip then jumps forward in time and the woman heading the meeting looks like she's attempting to go on with the voting process, which sounds like she's attempting to get approval from folks at the HOA meeting to establish a contract with a building company for all of the units on the premises.

"That being said..." the woman states, before another person cuts her off, demanding to know what she meant by "that being said." "What do you mean, what do you mean that being said? You didn't say anything!" the person shouts.

The woman heading the meeting continues, "Those three companies —" but again a member of the crowd wasn't happy to hear her discuss these companies. "What's your commission with one of those companies?" they asked the woman, while throngs of folks laugh in agreement with what the resident stated.

"We're gonna wrap this up," the woman up front states, much to the protestations of the crowd. "What are you wrapping up? You didn't do anything?" someone states as she walks back to what looks like a PA system. "Can you hear me now?" the she asks into a microphone.

"No," one person responds as it seems as if the microphone wasn't working. "Is that a child's karaoke machine?" someone asks, throwing another jibe at the HOA leader. "You are moving to vote to make the choice. If we want...a property management company..."

Numerous people shout "no! no!" in response to her statement, with several other people asking if they get the opportunity to vote. "They appointed the person whose gonna vote they want for their third vote," someone says off camera. The video then cuts to the HOA announcing that they've decided to get a property management company involved in the housing complex.

"I don't understand something. You made the decisions for all these people?" someone asks off camera. "That's okay, she'll get voted out," someone else shouts off camera, after throngs of folks in the crowd clearly stated that they aren't happy with the fact they have to deal with a property management company on top of an HOA.

"No management company!" someone shouts as numerous residents boo the decision. "The people you were elected to represent are telling you they don't want something," one person shouts. "It's not even taken into consideration?" they add.

The woman at the forefront of the meeting, i.e the elected official with crosshairs on her, says: "This is important: posting's going out for this lake. This lake is going to have a major project done to it." Again, the crowd isn't happy with the statement she made and everyone starts screaming.

